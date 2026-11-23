MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "HVAC Equipment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global HVAC equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $363 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by the increasing focus on green buildings and sustainability standards, growing demand for smart and connected HVAC technologies, and the rising need for improved indoor air quality solutions.

The future of the global HVAC equipment market remains promising, with opportunities across residential, healthcare, education, hospitality, office, and retail applications.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the product type category, central AC is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to its ability to cool large indoor spaces efficiently.

Within the end use category, residential is expected to record the highest growth, supported by rising housing demand and residential construction. In terms of regions, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income levels.

Emerging Trends in the HVAC Equipment Market



Smart HVAC adoption: IoT, AI, sensors, and automation are enabling remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and real-time performance optimization across connected homes and buildings.

Energy efficiency and sustainability: Inverter technology, eco-friendly refrigerants, variable speed equipment, and renewable energy integration are helping users lower energy consumption, operating costs, and emissions.

Compact and modular systems: Space constraints, retrofit activity, and urban development are increasing demand for scalable units that are easier to install, customize, and maintain.

Renewable energy integration: Solar, geothermal, and hybrid HVAC systems are gaining traction as governments and building owners pursue energy independence and climate goals. Indoor air quality: Advanced filtration, air purification, ventilation, humidity control, and air quality monitoring are becoming important product differentiators, particularly in healthcare, hospitality, commercial, and residential settings.

Recent Developments in the HVAC Equipment Market



Manufacturers are expanding connected product portfolios that support automated controls, remote diagnostics, and predictive maintenance.

New equipment increasingly incorporates lower-impact refrigerants, sustainable materials, and high-efficiency components to meet stricter environmental requirements.

Commercial and industrial applications are expanding through modular systems and energy management solutions designed for large facilities.

Automation, advanced materials, and 3D printing are improving manufacturing efficiency, product quality, customization, and time-to-market. Health-focused product development is accelerating, with advanced filtration, UV sterilization, ventilation, and humidity control incorporated into HVAC systems.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the HVAC Equipment Market



Connected systems: Companies can create new revenue streams through IoT-enabled equipment, building controls, monitoring platforms, and maintenance services.

Sustainable products: High-efficiency systems, eco-friendly refrigerants, and low-emission technologies can help manufacturers meet regulatory requirements and attract environmentally conscious customers.

Emerging markets: Rapid urbanization, infrastructure investment, and rising incomes are creating opportunities for affordable products tailored to local climates, buildings, and energy infrastructure.

Renewable energy solutions: HVAC systems integrated with solar, geothermal, hybrid power, and energy storage can support lower operating costs and government sustainability initiatives. Indoor air quality solutions: Advanced ventilation, HEPA filtration, UV sterilization, and smart monitoring offer growth potential in healthcare, commercial, hospitality, education, and residential applications.

HVAC Equipment Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Technological innovation: Advances in IoT, AI, automation, and sensor technology are improving climate control, energy management, maintenance, and user comfort.

Urbanization and construction: Residential, commercial, and industrial development, particularly in emerging economies, is increasing demand for modern climate control systems.

Energy efficiency requirements: Environmental concerns, green building programs, and carbon reduction goals are accelerating the adoption of high-efficiency equipment and eco-friendly refrigerants.

Regulatory policies: Energy labeling, emissions standards, and building certification requirements are encouraging investment in compliant HVAC technologies. Smart building growth: Greater use of connected devices and integrated building management platforms is supporting demand for adaptive HVAC systems.

Market Challenges



High costs: The initial investment, maintenance requirements, and need for specialized servicing can limit adoption, particularly in price-sensitive markets.

Supply chain volatility: Disruptions and fluctuating prices for metals, refrigerants, and electronic components can affect production costs, margins, and delivery schedules. Rapid technology cycles: Frequent product upgrades require continuous R&D investment and may shorten equipment lifecycles, increasing competitive and environmental pressures.

HVAC Equipment Market Companies

Competition is based on product quality, energy performance, technology, cost, and service capabilities. Leading companies are investing in manufacturing capacity, R&D, infrastructure, connected solutions, and value chain integration to develop new products, reduce costs, and expand their customer bases.

Companies profiled include:



Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai

Ingersoll-Rand plc

Lennox International Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

GD Midea Co. Ltd. AAON, Inc.

Country Wise Outlook for the HVAC Equipment Market



United States: Demand is being supported by smart HVAC adoption, stricter energy regulations, green building incentives, eco-friendly refrigerants, and residential and commercial retrofit activity.

China: Urbanization, infrastructure development, green building policies, and smart city initiatives are driving demand for inverter, variable refrigerant flow, renewable-ready, and connected HVAC systems.

Germany: EU energy requirements and government incentives are supporting heat pumps, eco-friendly refrigerants, integrated building management systems, renewable energy use, and energy-efficient retrofits.

India: Rising incomes, urban development, warmer climate conditions, and green building initiatives are increasing demand for affordable, energy-efficient cooling across residential and commercial applications. Japan: Strict environmental standards and renovation activity are strengthening demand for heat pumps, integrated controls, indoor air quality technologies, and advanced energy management systems.

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