MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Credit LLC (“Navitas”), a premier independent equipment finance company, today announced the successful pricing and completion of a $674.6 million asset-backed securitization (ABS) of assets originated and serviced by Navitas, Jaguar Equipment Receivables Trust 2026-1 (“NVTAS 2026-1”). The transaction marks the first securitization of assets originated and serviced by Navitas since 2016 and represents an important milestone in the company's continued growth as an independent equipment finance company.

Originally marketed at $447 million, the transaction was upsized by approximately 51% in response to strong institutional investor demand. The offering generated 50 orders from 27 unique institutional investors, with subscriptions across the offered classes reaching as high as approximately 8.9 times the original offering size.

The transaction issued approximately $675 million in notes backed by a diversified portfolio of commercial equipment finance assets across a broad range of industries. The notes received ratings from Fitch Ratings and Moody's Ratings, with the senior notes receiving ratings of AAAsf from Fitch Ratings and Aaa (sf) from Moody's Ratings, respectively. NVTAS 2026-1 marked the first time an inaugural independent equipment ABS issuer has received AAA ratings from two major rating agencies.

“We are incredibly proud of the successful closing of this securitization, which marks the first securitization of assets originated by Navitas in nearly a decade,” said Mike Bruman, Chief Executive Officer of Navitas.“The tremendous investor demand is a powerful endorsement of the platform we have built, the strength of our portfolio, and the confidence institutional investors have in our business. This achievement reflects the talent, expertise, and dedication of our team, whose work made this transaction possible. We are excited about what this milestone means for Navitas and the opportunities ahead as we continue to build on our momentum and position the company for its next phase of growth.”

The transaction follows the September 2026 acquisition of Navitas by investment funds advised by Wafra Inc. (“Wafra”), the $30 billion New York-based alternative asset manager. Wafra's investment marks an important milestone in the evolution of Navitas as a premier independent equipment finance company, providing a strong foundation for Navitas' continued growth. Together, these milestones reinforce the company's commitment to building a scalable, well-capitalized platform and expanding its presence in the U.S. equipment finance market.

Wells Fargo Securities served as Sole Structuring Agent and Joint Bookrunner, BofA Securities served as a Joint Bookrunner, and Regions Securities LLC served as Co-Manager for the transaction.

About Navitas Credit LLC

Navitas Credit LLC is a leading equipment finance company specializing in financing essential-use equipment for small and mid-sized businesses across the United States. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida, Navitas combines deep industry expertise with tailored financing solutions and exceptional customer service to help businesses access the equipment they need to grow and operate successfully.

With approximately $1.9 billion in owned receivables and more than 200 employees across six locations nationwide, Navitas serves businesses across a broad range of industries, assets, and credit profiles. Through a relationship-driven approach grounded in integrity, expertise, and trust, Navitas delivers financing solutions that create value for customers and long-term partnerships with businesses and equipment vendors.

For more information, visit .

About Wafra

Wafra is a global alternative investment manager with approximately $30 billion of assets under management across strategic partnerships, real assets & infrastructure, and real estate. For more than 40 years, Wafra has provided flexible and accretive capital solutions across asset classes while building enduring partnerships with high-quality asset owners, companies, and management teams. Headquartered in New York, Wafra has additional offices in London and Bermuda. For more information, please visit .

CONTACT: Contacts: Navitas Credit Corp.: Jacklynn Manning Chief Marketing Officer, Navitas Credit... Prosek Partners on behalf of Wafra...