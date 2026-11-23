MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPPen has launched its 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotional campaign in the United States, offering discounts of up to 50% on selected drawing pads, drawing displays, and drawing tablets from November 19 through December 5. The seasonal promotion is also available in other markets, including Europe and Japan, through XPPen's official online stores and Amazon storefronts, with localized offers varying by region.

From beginners to illustrators, digital artists, and creative studios, XPPen offers tailored solutions for creators at every level. Whether users prioritize on-the-go mobility or demand color-critical desktop precision, this year's holiday lineup seamlessly bridges raw imagination with professional performance.









Featured Black Friday & Cyber Monday Highlights in the U.S.

Below are the featured product highlights for this season's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in the U.S. For the full promotional lineup, visit the XPPen U.S. Official Store and Amazon store, with final pricing subject to live listings.









Magic Pro 13 Professional Drawing Pad

Magic Pro 13 is a professional all-scenario drawing pad connecting mobile inspiration with professional creation, earning multiple“Best of IFA” awards following its debut. It also functions as a desktop-grade drawing display through its industry-first hardware-level Drawing Display Mode via a single full-featured USB-C cable. Equipped with a 3K 120Hz paper-like display and the 16K-pressure X4 Smart Chip Stylus, it offers a versatile creative software ecosystem, including dedicated apps such as Shelf for organizing visual references and Canvas for capturing inspiration.









Artist Ultra 14 Drawing Display

Artist Ultra 14 is a 14-inch portable drawing display with a 2.8K OLED touchscreen (90Hz, 16:10), featuring Calman Verified studio-grade color accuracy (Delta E<1), the multi-point X-Touch solution, and dual X3 Pro stylus with 16K pressure levels. Built with an ultra-slim 6mm body weighing just 720g, it combines flagship-level performance with exceptional portability, empowering creators to bring professional creativity wherever inspiration strikes.









Artist 16 3rd Drawing Display

Artist 16 3rd is a portable 15.4-inch drawing display with a golden 16:9 aspect ratio, featuring the all-new dual X-Dial shortcut system and an upgraded X4 Smart Chip Stylus with 16K pressure levels. Designed for entry-level creators, it brings professional efficiency and an immersive creative experience to those just starting their journey.









Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2) Drawing Display

Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2) is a flagship professional drawing display designed for color-critical creative work, featuring master-level color performance and the X-Touch solution on a 27-inch 4K 120Hz screen. It is ideal for professional illustrators, concept artists, and visual designers seeking streamlined workflows.

Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 4K Drawing Display

Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 4K is a 23.8-inch drawing display that pioneers Calman Verified status with exceptional color accuracy (ΔE < 1) and an extensive color gamut. Featuring 4K UHD resolution to bring every detail to life, it couples dual X3 Pro Chip styluses delivering 16K pressure levels with an anti-glare etched glass surface and user-centric design to offer an authentic, paper-like digital creation experience.

Deco Pro (Gen 2) Drawing Tablet

Deco Pro (Gen 2) Series pairs with the X3 Pro Smart Chip Stylus, featuring industry-first 16K pressure levels for more precise, smoother lines. Developed by XPPen's X-Innovation Laboratory, this advanced pairing marks a major step forward in CG technology, letting every stroke flow naturally from idea to artwork. 3 sizes of standard drawing paper dimensions are provided to make your ideas come to life intuitively.

Deco 640 Purple Drawing Tablet

Deco 640 gives beginners the right tool from day one, with groundbreaking 16K levels of pressure sensitivity that ensure every stroke is rendered smoothly, precisely and naturally. By supporting 60° tilt, it makes it easy to draw shaded strokes or rich line variations, so drawing on a tablet is as natural as drawing on paper.

Final Holiday Window for Creators

As the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping period enters its final days, this seasonal window presents a timely opportunity for creators to refresh desktop workstations, adopt standalone mobile workflows, or invest in professional-grade creative devices.

Holiday deals remain active for a limited time across official stores and Amazon, with local promotions also available in other regions worldwide:

CONTACT: Enni Lin,...