MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Carriers rejected 13% of dry van and 23% of reefer load tenders in the third quarter, leaving little room for a missed pickup or a late dock appointment –

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beverage demand is holding steady heading into the holidays, but trucks are hard to find. Circle Logistics, a freight brokerage and third-party logistics (3PL) provider, is lining up vetted carrier capacity for beverage brands ahead of the holiday shipping season. The company moves licensed beer and liquor alongside other beverage and grocery freight in dry van and refrigerated (reefer) trailers.

Beverage volume is stabilizing after a weak 2025. The Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) reported Oct. 28 that core spirits volume fell 2.5% over the last three months versus a year ago, an improvement on the 4.1% decline over 12 months. WSWA expects fourth-quarter sales to hold near current levels and sees easier comparisons against last year's holiday season. Shoppers are also buying smaller packages, and analysts expect them to sell well as stocking stuffers.

“A beer or liquor load that ends up in a ditch can't be salvaged, and a late appointment at a big grocery dock can cost the shipper $500 or more. That is why every load goes through our carrier vetting before it moves, and the shipper knows exactly who is coming to pick it up,” said Rick Lefler, director of business development, Circle Logistics.

Truck supply is the tighter side of the market. TRAFFIX reported that carriers rejected an average of 13% of dry van load tenders and 23% of reefer tenders in the third quarter, using FreightWaves SONAR data. Rates have eased from mid-year highs, but TRAFFIX notes that sustained rejections above roughly 10% have historically signaled stronger carrier leverage. FreightWaves' Nov. 9 SONAR update put the SONAR Truckload Rejection Index at 12.95%, with truckload demand up nearly 5% week over week and the van contract rate at a 52-week high of $2.85 per mile.

“Peak season is when a shipper finds out who actually owns the load. Once we accept a load, we honor the agreed rate and keep working it until it is delivered. We don't hand it back,” said Andrew Smith, senior vice president, Circle Logistics.

Rather than relying on public load boards when capacity tightens, Circle keeps a dedicated network of approximately 60 to 80 owner-operators, each with a minimum 10-year clean service record and a 90-point inspection every 90 days. Every load also runs through Circle's E3 carrier vetting process, which verifies the driver's commercial driver's license, the vehicle identification number of the truck and trailer, and equipment photos before dispatch. Circle confirms the carrier's identity with the shipper, sends tracking links, and an in-house desk tracks loads around the clock. For brands short on dock or warehouse space in peak weeks, Circle can drop trailers at the shipper's site for temporary storage and book delivery appointments at big-box retailers.

To learn more about Circle Logistics' carrier capacity and vetting for food and beverage shippers, visit .

About Circle Logistics

Founded in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $700 million in freight spend. As a Top 50 Freight Brokerage Firm, Circle combines the dedication of a privately owned asset-based 3PL with the coverage of a public large-scale provider to create a superior modern freight experience. Circle is committed to delivering on three core promises to our customers: No Fail Service, Personalized Communication, and Innovative Solutions and provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, LTL, Expedite, Oversize and Air. For more information, visit .

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