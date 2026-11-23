MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HERNEST's Magnus 47-inch Lift-Top Coffee Table has won a 2027 Good Housekeeping Home Reno Award in the Multi-Functional Furnishing category, recognized for its versatile design, sturdy construction, and everyday practicality.

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Alongside the award recognition, HERNEST is running its biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale of the year through December 2, 2026. The promotion includes special pricing on best-selling and newly launched furniture, plus additional sitewide savings of up to $1,000 on qualifying orders.

A Coffee Table That Does More

In its 2027 Home Reno Awards coverage, Good Housekeeping described the HERNEST Magnus as "more than a place to park drinks and remotes." Its 47-inch wood top lifts to create a comfortable surface for working or eating, while the fold-out design provides extra room for game nights or casual meals. Hidden drawers offer storage without disrupting the table's clean lines.

Made of ash wood and veneer with fluted detailing, the Magnus combines a natural wood appearance with a substantial, sturdy feel. Its solid construction also impressed Good Housekeeping's consumer tester, who found that the table changed how he used his living room.

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The tester used the lift-top for laptop sessions and solo meals, while the expanded surface came in handy when guests visited. He also appreciated the table's natural wood look and simple assembly, as it arrived mostly assembled and only required the legs to be attached.

Furniture Made for Living

HERNEST believes furniture should be made for homes where coffee cups leave rings, children build forts, and dinner runs late, not just for picture-perfect showrooms. The brand focuses on creating pieces that look beautiful while standing up to everyday routines, bringing practical design and careful craftsmanship into the spaces people use most.

Natural wood is central to HERNEST's approach. Rather than concealing its grain, the brand embraces the character and texture of the material, allowing each piece to bring warmth to a room. HERNEST also emphasizes transparency about the materials it uses and maintains strict quality control standards.

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For HERNEST, lasting value goes beyond how furniture looks when it first arrives. By prioritizing durable construction and designs that remain useful as household needs change, the brand encourages more thoughtful furniture purchases rather than frequent replacements.

HERNEST's Biggest Sale of the Year

HERNEST's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale runs through December 2, 2026, with special pricing on a selection of best-selling and newly launched furniture. Shoppers can also combine eligible sale prices with additional sitewide discounts based on their order totals:



$100 OFF orders of $1,500 or more

$150 OFF orders of $2,000 or more

$300 OFF orders of $3,000 or more

$600 OFF orders of $5,000 or more $1,000 OFF orders of $7,000 or more



Whether updating a living room, furnishing a new home, or preparing for holiday gatherings, shoppers can explore HERNEST's furniture collections and seasonal offers at .

About HERNEST

HERNEST is a modern furniture brand committed to bringing beautiful, enduring furniture to more homes through honesty, craftsmanship, and thoughtful design. By combining quality materials, timeless aesthetics, and everyday functionality, the brand creates furniture for homes that are truly lived in. With an emphasis on material transparency, careful craftsmanship, and lasting quality, HERNEST aims to make well-designed furniture accessible to more households.

Contact

Contact person: Tiffany Dan

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