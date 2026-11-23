MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Handheld Counter IED Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global handheld counter IED market is expected to reach an estimated $7 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2026 to 2035. Growth is being driven by increasing demand for portable threat detection systems, rising security concerns, and a growing focus on technologies that improve soldier safety.

The market outlook remains promising, with opportunities across government agencies, defense contractors, and non-governmental organizations.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the product type category, portable detectors are expected to record higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, government agencies are expected to experience the highest growth. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Handheld Counter IED Market

Technological advances and evolving security threats are accelerating demand for smarter, more portable, and better-connected handheld counter IED solutions.



Artificial intelligence and machine learning: AI and machine learning are improving detection accuracy, accelerating threat analysis, reducing false alarms, and helping devices adapt to new IED configurations.

Miniaturization and portability: Smaller, lighter, and more ergonomic devices are increasing mobility, reducing operator fatigue, and supporting deployment in urban, remote, and covert environments.

Multi-mode detection: The integration of metal, chemical, electromagnetic, acoustic, infrared, and other detection methods within a single device is improving reliability across multiple threat types.

Improved user interfaces and training: Intuitive controls, simplified displays, and advanced training programs are helping personnel interpret data more quickly and minimize operational errors. Wireless connectivity and data sharing: Connected devices enable real-time information sharing, remote monitoring, coordinated responses, system updates, and post-incident analysis.

Recent Developments in the Handheld Counter IED Market



Government, military, law enforcement, and civilian security organizations are increasing their adoption of portable detection systems in response to terrorism and public safety concerns.

Advances in spectrometers, miniaturized detectors, multi-sensor systems, AI, and machine learning are improving detection speed and accuracy while reducing false alarms.

Handheld devices are increasingly being integrated with surveillance cameras, communication networks, command platforms, and data analytics systems to strengthen situational awareness.

Airports, public transportation systems, event venues, and critical infrastructure operators are expanding the use of handheld counter IED solutions. Stricter regulatory and performance standards are encouraging investment in product reliability, interoperability, quality assurance, and research and development.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Handheld Counter IED Market



Advanced detection technology: Investment in metal detectors, ground-penetrating radar, chemical sensors, and multi-sensor platforms can improve accuracy and extend device performance across diverse terrains and threat environments.

Military and law enforcement adoption: Procurement programs for battlefield clearance, patrols, border security, urban operations, and counter-terrorism create opportunities for customized and ruggedized solutions.

Portable and user-friendly products: Lightweight designs, intuitive interfaces, longer battery life, and reduced training requirements can support wider adoption in high-pressure operating environments.

Regional and sector expansion: Security investments in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, along with demand from transportation, critical infrastructure, and private security, offer additional growth potential. AI and data analytics integration: AI-enabled detection, adaptive threat recognition, real-time assessment, and secure data sharing can improve performance and strengthen coordinated security responses.

Handheld Counter IED Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Technological advancement: More sensitive, portable, and user-friendly devices, including multi-sensor and AI-powered systems, are improving detection accuracy and operational efficiency.

Increasing security concerns: Terrorism, insurgency, border threats, and risks to crowded public spaces are driving demand for rapid, on-site detection capabilities.

Regulatory and policy support: Security standards, government funding, research grants, and procurement initiatives are supporting product development and market adoption. Military modernization: Armed forces are prioritizing portable detection systems that protect personnel and assets during tactical operations.

Market Challenges



Technological limitations: Environmental clutter, weather, complex terrain, sensitivity constraints, and false alarms can affect device reliability in demanding conditions.

High equipment costs: Procurement, training, maintenance, and upgrade expenses may limit adoption among organizations with constrained budgets, particularly in developing markets. Regulatory and export restrictions: Export controls, compliance requirements, and lengthy approval processes can disrupt supply chains, increase costs, and delay access to advanced systems.

Continued innovation, cost reduction, and effective regulatory navigation will be important for market participants seeking to expand adoption and address evolving security requirements.

Leading Handheld Counter IED Companies

Market participants compete through product quality, technological innovation, manufacturing expansion, R&D investment, infrastructure development, and integration across the value chain. Companies profiled in the report include:



Northrop Grumman

Thales Group

BAE Systems

L3Harris Technologies

Rheinmetall

General Dynamics Leonardo

Country Wise Outlook for the Handheld Counter IED Market



United States: Homeland security initiatives and military modernization are supporting the adoption of lightweight, rugged devices with AI-based threat analysis, real-time assessment, and interoperability with wider security systems.

China: China is expanding indigenous production of portable detection systems and integrating advanced sensors, miniaturization, and AI into broader surveillance and anti-terrorism programs.

Germany: Germany is emphasizing high-precision, standards-compliant solutions, multi-sensor detection, field portability, and interoperability within European and NATO security frameworks.

India: Internal security threats and border tensions are increasing demand for affordable, easy-to-use, multi-sensor devices. Government support for domestic manufacturing is also encouraging collaboration between defense research organizations and private companies. Japan: Japan is focusing on compact, highly sensitive systems for airports, public transportation, critical infrastructure, and urban security, with AI and machine learning improving detection speed and accuracy.

Report Coverage



Market size estimates presented in terms of value ($B).

Historical trend analysis from 2019 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2035.

Regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Assessment of growth opportunities, market dynamics, business risks, competitive threats, customer requirements, and emerging technologies.

Strategic analysis covering M&A, new product development, leading company initiatives, and the competitive landscape. Evaluation of industry competitive intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

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