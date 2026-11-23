MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Aircraft Forging Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global aircraft forging market is expected to reach an estimated $37 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2026 to 2035. Growth is supported by increasing demand for high-strength materials, the need for advanced manufacturing techniques, and the growing adoption of lightweight aerospace components.

The outlook for the global aircraft forging market remains promising, with significant opportunities across engine and airframe applications.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the aircraft type category, commercial aircraft is expected to record the highest growth over the forecast period as rising aircraft production increases demand for high-strength forged components.

Within the application category, engine components are expected to experience higher growth because high-temperature operating environments require durable, precision-forged aerospace materials. North America is expected to record the highest regional growth over the forecast period, supported by established aerospace manufacturing capabilities and sustained defense investment.

Emerging Trends in the Aircraft Forging Market



Advanced material adoption: Titanium, high-strength aluminum, nickel-based alloys, and other advanced materials are enabling lighter components with improved durability, corrosion resistance, and performance.

Additive manufacturing integration: Combining additive manufacturing with conventional forging supports complex component designs, faster prototyping, reduced material waste, and shorter production lead times.

Sustainable production: Manufacturers are investing in energy-efficient furnaces, recyclable materials, responsible sourcing, and waste reduction to lower emissions and comply with environmental requirements.

Digitalization and automation: Simulation software, automated equipment, real-time monitoring, and predictive maintenance are improving precision, consistency, safety, and operating efficiency. Strategic collaboration: Partnerships among forging companies, aerospace OEMs, and research institutions are accelerating material development, technology adoption, and supply chain integration.

Recent Developments in the Aircraft Forging Market

Aircraft forging manufacturers are adopting advanced processes such as hot isostatic pressing, automated forging, and digital quality control to improve component precision and mechanical performance. Capacity expansion is accelerating in developing aerospace regions, particularly Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, while greater emphasis is being placed on qualifying lightweight alloys for critical engine, landing gear, and structural applications. Manufacturers are also strengthening supply relationships with aerospace OEMs to support production increases, fleet modernization, and long-term component availability.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Aircraft Forging Market



Commercial aviation: Rising aircraft deliveries and fleet modernization are creating demand for forged engine, landing gear, and structural components.

Defense and space: Higher defense budgets, military aircraft programs, unmanned aerial vehicles, and space initiatives are expanding demand for high-performance forgings.

Aftermarket services: Aging fleets are supporting opportunities in replacement components and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services.

Next-generation aircraft: Electric, hybrid, and fuel-efficient platforms require specialized lightweight forgings for new propulsion and structural systems. Regional manufacturing: Localization initiatives and investments in domestic aerospace supply chains are creating opportunities for new facilities, technology partnerships, and capacity expansion.

Aircraft Forging Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Growing commercial air travel and aircraft production are increasing demand for forged aerospace components.

The aviation industry's focus on fuel efficiency and emissions reduction is accelerating the use of lightweight, high-strength alloys.

Technological advances in forging, automation, simulation, and material science are improving component performance and manufacturing productivity.

Stringent aviation safety and quality standards support demand for certified, reliable forged components. Expanding defense and space programs are creating additional requirements for durable, high-performance parts.

Market Challenges



Energy-intensive production, specialized equipment, skilled labor requirements, and volatile titanium, nickel, and aluminum prices contribute to high manufacturing costs.

Complex certification, testing, and international regulatory requirements can increase development costs and extend time-to-market. Raw material shortages, transportation delays, geopolitical tensions, and other supply chain disruptions can affect production schedules and component availability.

Leading Aircraft Forging Market Companies

Competition is based on product quality, technical expertise, manufacturing scale, certification capabilities, and relationships with aerospace OEMs. Leading companies are investing in research and development, facility expansion, process automation, and value chain integration to improve efficiency and address growing demand.



Precision Castparts Corp.

AVIC Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd.

Howmet Aerospace

ATI Inc.

Voestalpine AG

Forgital Group

Doncasters Group

Voestalpine BOHLER Aerospace GmbH & Co KG

Aubert & Duval SAS Otto Fuchs KG

Country Wise Outlook for the Aircraft Forging Market



United States: A strong commercial aerospace and defense base supports continued investment in advanced hot and cold forging, automation, artificial intelligence, and sustainable production. Research is also increasing for specialized components used in electric and hybrid aircraft.

China: Government-backed aerospace development and investments in domestic production are expanding forging capacity. Local manufacturers are adopting advanced technologies and pursuing international partnerships to reduce import dependence.

Germany: Precision engineering expertise and integration with the European aerospace supply chain support the production of high-quality engine, landing gear, and structural forgings. Manufacturers are also prioritizing energy-efficient processes.

India: Defense procurement, commercial aviation growth, and the Make in India initiative are encouraging investment in modern equipment, workforce capabilities, and domestic production of aircraft engine and structural forgings. Japan: Strong capabilities in materials science and high-precision manufacturing support the development of lightweight, durable components. Government support and international aerospace partnerships are advancing innovation and eco-friendly production.

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