Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart Retail - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart retail market was valued at US$43.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$143.1 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2% between 2024 and 2030. Growth is being supported by accelerating investment in artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure, big data analytics, augmented reality (AR), intelligent payment systems and connected retail technologies.

The comprehensive smart retail market report examines industry trends, growth drivers, competitive conditions and forecasts across major applications and geographic regions. It also incorporates recent global tariff developments, trade negotiations, supply chain disruption and sourcing realignment to assess their potential impact on market growth through 2030.

Smart Retail Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Retailers are deploying connected shelves, intelligent inventory systems, mobile checkout platforms, interactive kiosks and virtual fitting solutions to improve store performance and customer engagement. Real-time product monitoring and shopper interaction data support more accurate stock management, responsive merchandising and personalized promotions.

AI and machine learning are strengthening operational performance through automated demand forecasting, pricing optimization and customer service management. AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants enable continuous customer support, while advanced analytics help retailers improve supply chains, product placement and purchasing forecasts. Blockchain applications are also gaining attention for their ability to strengthen transaction security, traceability and transparency.

Omnichannel retailing remains a central market trend as retailers work to provide consistent inventory, pricing and customer experiences across digital and physical channels. AR and virtual reality technologies are further enhancing product visualization and virtual try-on capabilities. At the same time, sustainability priorities are encouraging investment in technologies that reduce waste, optimize energy consumption and improve resource efficiency.

Demand for convenience, speed, personalization and contactless transactions continues to influence technology adoption. Retailers are also pursuing smart retail solutions to lower operating costs, increase sales, improve inventory accuracy and deliver more targeted marketing. These economic and customer experience benefits are expected to sustain market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the convergence of retail automation, connected infrastructure and data-led decision-making across global markets. Expert analysis indicates that AI, IoT and analytics will remain foundational technologies, while tariff changes and supply chain uncertainty may affect hardware sourcing, implementation costs and regional investment strategies. Retailers and technology providers that develop flexible sourcing models, interoperable platforms and scalable digital systems may be better positioned to capture emerging opportunities.

The analysis also evaluates the effects of changing trade relationships across more than 180 countries, including supply chain turbulence, geographic realignment and continuing debate surrounding tariff policies introduced during the Trump era. Revised forecasts account for economic uncertainty, evolving globalization patterns and structural changes affecting the competitive landscape.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Components: Hardware and software.

Applications: Visual marketing, intelligent systems, smart payment systems, smart labels and other applications. Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

The visual marketing application segment is forecast to reach US$5.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.1%. The intelligent systems application segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period.

The U.S. smart retail market was valued at US$10.6 billion in 2024. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% and reach US$20.2 billion by 2030. The report also assesses market developments in Japan, Canada, Germany, the broader European market and Asia-Pacific.

Report Coverage and Business Value



Independent analysis of annual smart retail sales and market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Historical market analysis covering 2015 through 2023.

Assessment of market drivers, restraints, opportunities and high-growth segments.

Regional analysis covering established and emerging smart retail markets.

Updated 2025 global market share estimates and competitive positioning.

Evaluation of product innovation, process development and emerging retail technologies.

Strategic analysis from economists, trade specialists and domain experts. Complimentary report updates for one year.

The report addresses how the global smart retail market is expected to evolve through 2030, which segments are likely to experience the strongest growth and how regional market shares may change. It also examines the principal market drivers and restraints, competitive prospects for leading companies and potential revenue opportunities arising from retail digitalization.

Competitive Landscape

The study includes company profiles and competitive analysis for 61 smart retail market participants. Featured organizations include:



Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Google LLC

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Capgemini SE

Avnet Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Google Cloud Platform

Hitachi Vantara LLC

Bossa Nova Robotics Inc.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Estimote Inc.

Focal Systems Inc. Clovity

With revised forecasts, tariff analysis, regional outlooks and competitive intelligence, the report provides decision-makers with actionable insights for evaluating investment priorities, technology strategies, sourcing risks and growth opportunities in the global smart retail market.

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