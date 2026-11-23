MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart Port Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global smart port market is expected to reach an estimated $27 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by rising demand for automation to reduce manual work and errors, a growing focus on sustainability to lower emissions and energy use, and increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) to improve port connectivity and monitoring.

The future of the global smart port market remains promising, with opportunities across process automation, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain technologies.

Key Highlights by Segment



By port type, seaports are expected to record higher growth over the forecast period, supported by rising global trade and shipping demand.

By technology, Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to experience the highest growth due to increasing demand for real-time port monitoring and connected operations. By region, APAC is expected to achieve the highest growth over the forecast period, driven by expanding maritime trade and continued port infrastructure development.

Emerging Trends in the Smart Port Market



Digitalization and automation: Ports are using IoT, AI, robotics, smart sensors, and real-time analytics to automate cargo handling, vessel management, and security processes. These technologies improve throughput, reduce human error, and lower operating costs.

IoT and data analytics: Connected devices are providing greater visibility into cargo, equipment, and environmental conditions. Data analytics supports predictive maintenance, resource allocation, and faster operational decisions.

Green port technologies: Equipment electrification, renewable energy, energy management, and improved waste systems are helping ports reduce emissions, meet environmental regulations, and strengthen operational resilience.

5G and edge computing: High-speed, low-latency connectivity is supporting autonomous vehicles, remote operations, and real-time monitoring across complex port environments. Cybersecurity: Increasing digital connectivity is driving investment in cybersecurity protocols, biometric access controls, surveillance, and resilient infrastructure to protect data and critical operations.

Recent Developments in the Smart Port Market



Ports are expanding digital infrastructure to enable real-time cargo tracking, predictive maintenance, automated handling, and more efficient use of equipment and terminal capacity.

Autonomous vehicles, automated cranes, and robotic systems are being deployed to accelerate turnaround times, improve workplace safety, and support continuous operations.

Renewable energy, equipment electrification, and emissions-reduction programs are becoming central to port modernization strategies.

Advanced surveillance, biometric access, and cybersecurity systems are strengthening protection against physical and digital threats. Blockchain is gaining adoption for bills of lading, customs clearance, cargo records, and other documentation, improving transparency, traceability, and transaction speed.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Smart Port Market



Connected automation: Integrating automation, IoT sensors, and analytics can improve cargo handling, vessel coordination, resource allocation, and overall port throughput.

Predictive intelligence: AI and machine learning can forecast equipment failures, congestion, and maintenance needs, reducing downtime and supporting safer operations.

Sustainable infrastructure: Electric equipment, renewable energy, and energy-efficient systems offer opportunities to meet regulatory requirements while reducing operating costs and emissions.

Digital twins: Virtual port models can improve infrastructure planning, operational simulation, safety analysis, and evaluation of proposed investments before deployment. Blockchain-based transactions: Secure digital records can streamline customs, cargo documentation, and payment processes while reducing fraud and improving stakeholder collaboration.

Smart Port Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Technological innovation: Advances in IoT, AI, automation, cloud computing, and analytics are improving port efficiency, safety, visibility, and environmental performance.

Growth in global trade: Rising container volumes are increasing demand for faster cargo handling, digital customs processes, and coordinated logistics management.

Government and regulatory support: Public funding, modernization programs, emissions requirements, and security regulations are accelerating investment in smart port systems.

Infrastructure investment: Government funding and public-private partnerships are supporting automated terminals, connected equipment, and modernized port facilities. Data-driven operations: Greater use of operational data is helping ports reduce delays, anticipate maintenance requirements, and improve service reliability.

Market Challenges



High implementation costs: Smart port projects require substantial investment in infrastructure, hardware, software, integration, maintenance, and workforce training.

Cybersecurity exposure: Interconnected systems can increase vulnerability to data breaches, operational disruption, and cyber espionage, requiring continuous security investment. Regulatory and standardization issues: Differences in data privacy, security, technology, and environmental standards can complicate cross-border deployment and system interoperability.

Smart Port Market Companies

Competition in the smart port market is influenced by technology capabilities, product quality, system integration, and implementation expertise. Major participants are investing in R&D, infrastructure, connected platforms, and value chain partnerships to address rising demand, improve cost efficiency, and expand their customer bases.

Companies profiled in the report include:



ABB

IBM

Kaleris

Siemens

General Electric

Cisco

Trelleborg

ZPMC

Liebherr Accenture

Country Wise Outlook for the Smart Port Market



United States: Ports including Los Angeles and Savannah are investing in AI-driven cargo management, automated cranes, IoT-based tracking, and predictive maintenance. Public-private partnerships, cybersecurity, and sustainability remain important elements of modernization programs.

China: Strong government support and large-scale automation projects are advancing smart port deployment in Shanghai, Shenzhen, and other major locations. Autonomous vehicles, robotic cargo handling, AI, big data, and green port initiatives are central to capacity and efficiency improvements.

Germany: Hamburg and other ports are emphasizing IoT, AI, equipment electrification, renewable energy, and digital twin technology. Collaboration among industry, academia, and technology providers is supporting innovation in automation and cybersecurity.

India: Ports including Mumbai and Visakhapatnam are adopting automation, IoT, and analytics to reduce turnaround times and improve cargo handling. The Sagarmala program is supporting port modernization, integrated logistics hubs, capacity expansion, security, and green initiatives. Japan: Yokohama, Kobe, and other ports are investing in AI, robotics, real-time monitoring, and disaster-resilient infrastructure. Energy-efficient equipment and renewable energy are also supporting safer and more sustainable maritime logistics.

Features of the Global Smart Port Market



Market Size Estimates: Smart port market size estimates in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends from 2019 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2035 across technologies, port categories, throughput capacities, and regions.

Segment Analysis: Assessment by port type, element, technology, throughput capacity, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Market assessment covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Evaluation of opportunities across port types, elements, technologies, throughput capacities, and regions.

Strategic Analysis: Coverage of M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape. Competitive Analysis: Assessment of industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

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