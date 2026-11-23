Fluent To Participate In The Iaccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference 2026
The live webcast of Fluent's presentation will be available at , and a replay will be accessible following the event.
To register for the conference and request a one-on-one meeting with Fluent, Inc. (FLNT), please visit
About Fluent, Inc.
Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging exclusive ad inventory, robust first-party data, privacy-first infrastructure, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights, visit
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Investor Relations
Fluent, Inc.
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