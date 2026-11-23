MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading provider of commerce media solutions, today announced that Don Patrick, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Perfit, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference 2026, taking place December 8–9, 2026. Management will deliver a company presentation at 11:00 am ET on Tuesday, December 8, followed by one-on-one meetings with pre-qualified investors on Wednesday, December 9.

The live webcast of Fluent's presentation will be available at , and a replay will be accessible following the event.

To register for the conference and request a one-on-one meeting with Fluent, Inc. (FLNT), please visit

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging exclusive ad inventory, robust first-party data, privacy-first infrastructure, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights, visit

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Fluent, Inc.

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