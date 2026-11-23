MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strength, biocompatibility, production economics and biodegradability place Kraig Labs into the conversation about the future of better clothing

DENVER, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247MarketNews ) - Consumers are looking for better textile options and a biomaterials company, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB), may have created the full spectrum solution.

According to a recent CNBC report, shoppers taking a harder look at fabric quality as apparel prices rise. It stated that predominantly cotton clothing fell from about 60% of U.S. apparel imports in 2010 to roughly 45% today, while synthetic fabrics now make up the majority.

Paying more for clothing should mean receiving better products.

Kraig Labs is at the forefront of the spider silk wave, as the sole commercial source of its proprietary, naturally spun recombinant spider silk fibers. The company recently shipped its first commercial recombinant spider silk yarn order to a globally recognized performance sports brand for a confidential pilot development program.

The appeal combines performance, biocompatibility, production economics, and biodegradability. Kraig reports that its recombinant spider silks are stronger and more flexible than commercial-grade silk. Its production model, built around established silk infrastructure, is designed to be scalable and cost-effective, and its protein-based fibers are a biodegradable alternative to petroleum-based synthetics.

Editor's opinion:“Shoppers are being asked to pay more and deserve a better value proposition. Spider silk belongs in that conversation because its appeal starts with what the fiber can do. Kraig's opportunity is to help brands build clothing that earns its price through performance and benefits.”

The scientific case reaches back well before this year's commercial shipment. A peer-reviewed 2012 PNAS study, supported in part by Kraig, found that composite silk spun by genetically engineered silkworms was tougher on average than silk from the parental worms and comparable in toughness to the natural dragline spider silk tested. Toughness measures how much energy a material absorbs before breaking. That is a useful property for engineers developing fabrics that must move and take stress.

Kraig's engineered silkworms produce and spin silk containing spider-silk proteins. Its current material is a biologically spun composite of spider-silk and silkworm-silk proteins. The PNAS work demonstrated that incorporating spider-silk protein sequences could improve the mechanical performance of the resulting fiber.

Imagine what that could mean for a lightweight performance shirt or a demanding stretch panel. The design opportunity is to combine comfort and movement with greater resistance to breaking under load.

Kraig has already reached an important step in that process. On September 29, the company announced shipment of its first commercial recombinant spider silk yarn order to a globally recognized performance sports brand. The yarn was processed to the customer's specifications for a confidential pilot development program.

On October 26, Kraig announced a broader program to develop new yarn constructions and material blends. This is where the clothing connection becomes especially interesting: yarn developers can explore how to incorporate the fiber into fabrics for particular uses, with opportunities for collaboration among brands, mills, and manufacturers.

“Every great fabric starts with a yarn,” stated Kim Thompson, Kraig's founder and CEO.

Biodegradability adds another reason to develop these materials. Research published in ACS Biomaterials Science & Engineering demonstrated enzymatic breakdown of materials made from a recombinant spider-silk protein. The rate depended on the material's form and treatment. That research supports the case for protein-based materials with a useful life followed by biological breakdown under suitable conditions.

The scale of the existing fiber market shows why alternatives attract attention. Textile Exchange estimates that global fiber production reached 139 million tonnes in 2025, with polyester accounting for 59%. Its report also puts textile-to-textile recycled fiber at less than 1% of total fiber production. There is substantial room to improve how materials are made, used, and recovered.

Polyester itself can be a useful performance material, which plays an important role in helping garments hold their shape and manage sweat.

However, customers are just now beginning to look for alternatives to the microplastic absorption from everyday clothing model and as that movement gains momentum, the educated consumer may become a most powerful advocate.

So, it's much more than just questions about which combination of spider silk's properties can best improve particular products, but Kraig's sportswear pilot offers a practical place to explore that question.

Editor's opinion:“We see a compelling opportunity for Kraig in clothing that gives the customer more value per wear. A new fiber earns its place when it helps make a product people want to keep using. Spider silk gives designers a reason to aim higher, and Kraig is now putting commercial yarn into customers' hands.”

The company has not yet announced who the“Global Brand” is, or what they created. Hopefully this catalyst will be coming soon!

For investors, customer evaluations and any disclosed products or subsequent orders will help show where that opportunity is taking shape. The initial case is in differentiated performance apparel. Wider adoption will also require dependable supply and competitive economics.

Clothing is the most immediate low hanging fruit, as inventors, engineers, and product marketing teams have long desired to see how spider silk will ultimately benefit numerous potential applications, like medical devices, tissue engineering, cosmetics and skincare, protective equipment for the military and industry, electronics, aerospace and transportation, and construction materials, to name a few.

Shoppers are scrutinizing what goes into their clothes. Kraig's next chapter is about showing how spider silk can improve to them.

About 247MarketNews

In today's fast-moving markets, visibility is everything and 247MarketNews provides a powerful suite of investor relations and public relations solutions designed to elevate your company's profile quickly and effectively. Whether you're an established name seeking broader awareness, or a micro-cap looking to break out of obscurity, 247MarketNews delivers targeted, high-impact coverage through timely news distribution, analyst report placements, featured editorials, and multi-channel amplification across financial platforms, social media, and investor communities. Our services help cut through the noise, attract institutional interest, drive exposure, and build long-term shareholder credibility, all while maintaining full SEC compliance and transparency. For Analyst Report coverage, custom IR campaigns, press release syndication, or other tailored investor and public relations solutions, contact sales@247marketnews.com to discuss how 247MarketNews can help accelerate your company's visibility and valuation trajectory.

PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 247MarketNews is a third-party media provider that owns KBLB shares, which are on deposit and may be sold at the editor's discretion, and has been compensated for providing ongoing KBLB market outreach and other services. This press release may include technical analysis and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions. For further information, please visit or .

Important Editorial Note: 247MarketNews highlights companies approaching significant catalysts and inflection points. This report reflects information available at the time of publication. Since developments can occur rapidly, readers should independently verify current information and review all company filings and disclosures.

CONTACT:

247MarketNews

Editor@247marketnews.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.