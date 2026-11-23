MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 4P Therapeutics to provide clinical, regulatory and product development support to advance Sofusa's precision lymphatic targeting nanotechnology platform

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB), a company engaged in the development of pharmaceutical drug delivery products, today announced that its 4P Therapeutics subsidiary has been engaged by Sofusa® Holdings to provide clinical, regulatory and product development support for its proprietary nanotechnology platform for precision targeting of lymphatic vessels and lymph nodes. 4P Therapeutics intends to leverage its drug delivery expertise to support Sofusa in developing a pipeline of combination biologic-device products for autoimmune diseases, cancer and other disorders of the immune system.

The Sofusa DoseConnect® platform uses nanotopography-draped microneedles to enable absorption of biologic therapies and imaging agents directly into the lymphatic system. Increasing drug concentrations in the lymphatic system has potential to enhance drug target exposure and improve the safety and efficacy profile for biologic therapies used to treat autoimmune diseases and cancer. Novel immunotherapies such as bispecific antibodies or oncolytic virus therapies may also benefit from lymphatic delivery to enhance clinical response and reduce systemic toxicity.

Diagnosis and treatment of lymphatic diseases is recognized by medical experts, researchers and public health organizations as a historically underserved area of medicine. Recent discoveries in the role of lymphatic dysfunction in cardiovascular disease, obesity, autoimmune disorders, and cancer has created renewed interest in targeting the lymphatics to diagnose and treat a variety of diseases that have limited effective therapies.

About 4P Therapeutics, LLC

4P Therapeutics is a subsidiary of Nutriband, Inc. primarily focused on the research and development of novel drug delivery technologies and therapeutics. 4P develops products that meet the needs of patients, physicians and payers (the 4P's). A key company focus and area of expertise is in the development of transdermal products from conventional small molecule patches to novel transdermal technologies for delivery of proteins, peptides, macromolecules, diagnostic agents and biologics. Transdermal delivery of commercially available drugs that are typically delivered via injection has the potential to improve safety, efficacy and therapeutic outcomes. 4P specializes in accelerating early-stage product development from initial concept to proof-of-concept in humans, by moving quickly from the establishment of preclinical feasibility to demonstration of product feasibility in human clinical trials. 4P supports partners throughout the product development program, scale-up of commercial manufacturing and execution of pivotal clinical trials for submission to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and worldwide regulatory agencies.

The Company's website is Any material contained in or derived from 4P Therapeutics' website or any other website is not part of this press release.

About Nutriband, Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSATM abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSATM technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. The AVERSATM abuse-deterrent technology has the potential to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse, including opioids and stimulant drugs, while making sure that these drugs remain accessible to those patients who really need them.

The Company's website is . Any material contained in or derived from Nutriband's website or any other website is not part of this press release

About Sofusa Holdings

Sofusa Holdings is a clinical-stage technology platform company developing investigational tools for lymphatic imaging and targeted drug delivery. Its DoseConnect® platform uses nanotopography-draped microneedles to enable absorption of biologic therapies directly into the lymphatic system. Sofusa's products are investigational and have not been approved or cleared by the FDA. For more information visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words ''believes," "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form S-1, Forms 10-K's and Forms 10-Q's, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

Contact Information:

Nutriband Inc.

Phone: 407-377-6695

Email: ...

SOURCE: Nutriband Inc.