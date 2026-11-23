MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GrowthOS connects patient inquiries, follow-up, scheduling and reporting across INVO's clinics, providing fast, personal responses

Advances INVO's strategy of equipping its practices with technology that strengthens patient service and improves operating efficiencies

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVO Fertility, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVF) (“INVO Fertility”,“INVO”, or the“Company”), a healthcare fertility company focused on the establishment, acquisition, and operation of fertility clinics and related businesses and technologies, today announced the selection of GrowthOS by Cima Growth Solutions, an artificial intelligence-powered patient engagement and growth platform, for deployment across its fertility clinic network. The initiative represents another step in INVO's strategy to provide its physicians and clinical teams advanced tools to better serve patients, expand access to fertility services, drive operating efficiencies, and support the overall growth of its practices.

GrowthOS brings patient engagement and growth tools into one HIPAA-compliant platform, connecting patient inquiries, follow-up, scheduling and reporting. The platform is designed to help more patients move from first inquiry to consultation and treatment, while giving INVO leadership a consolidated view across its participating clinics.

“Building a premier fertility clinic network means giving our physicians exceptional support,” said Steve Shum, Chief Executive Officer of INVO Fertility.“We see a significant opportunity to put advanced AI to work in practical ways that patients and providers can feel every day. Faster responses, easier scheduling, and more consistent follow-up can make a meaningful difference for someone taking the first steps toward starting a family. With GrowthOS, we are investing in the infrastructure to help our teams serve more patients while preserving the personal attention that defines our practices.”

“INVO is building a network of clinics around making fertility care more accessible, and access starts with the first conversation. Too many patients reach out to a clinic and never hear back fast enough, or fall through the cracks between the inquiry and the consult. GrowthOS helps ensure INVO patients get a fast, personal response and a clear next step. We're proud to support their growth,” said Brandon Hensinger, Founder and CEO of Cima Growth Solutions.

The addition of GrowthOS builds on INVO's broader efforts to strengthen the resources available across its clinic network, including tools intended to streamline administrative work and improve the patient experience. By introducing shared technology across its practices, INVO aims to make effective operating processes more repeatable while retaining each clinic's local relationships and physician-led approach to care. Medical advice and treatment decisions remain with the Company's licensed healthcare professionals.

“We are building INVO to grow, and that requires investing in the capabilities that make our clinics stronger,” Shum continued. We believe deploying these capabilities across our network can help us reach more patients, use our existing resources more effectively, and establish a stronger operating foundation as we expand.”

About INVO Fertility

We are a healthcare services fertility company dedicated to expanding access to assisted reproductive technology (“ART”) care to patients in need. Our principal commercial strategy is focused on building, acquiring, and operating fertility clinics and related businesses and technologies. Our acquisition strategy focuses on US-based, profitable fertility clinics. Our clinics offer a variety of fertility services including in vitro fertilization (“IVF”) and the intravaginal culture (“IVC”) procedure enabled by INVOcell. We have four operational fertility clinics in the United States. We also continue to engage in the sale and distribution of INVOcell to third-party owned and operated fertility clinics. INVOcell is a proprietary and revolutionary medical device, and the first to allow fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. For more information, please visit invofertility.com.

About Cima Growth Solutions

Cima Growth Solutions builds GrowthOS, the operating system for the front end of fertility and specialty clinics. While AI has transformed the clinical side of medicine, the patient journey before treatment has stayed fragmented across call centers, inboxes and spreadsheets. GrowthOS brings it into one HIPAA-compliant platform: it answers every inquiry in seconds, follows up with each patient across text, email, chat, WhatsApp and phone, books consultations against the clinic's own calendar or EHR, and reports where patients drop out so clinics can fix it. Founded by Brandon Hensinger, who has spent 20 years in the fertility industry, Cima serves more than 100 clinic accounts across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at cimagrowth.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at . We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

INVO Fertility, Inc.

Steve Shum, CEO

978-878-9505

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Investor Contact

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum

602-889-9700

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Cima Media Contact

Brandon Hensinger, Founder and CEO

Cima Growth Solutions

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cimagrowth.com