SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIF, ASX: 360), the provider of the market-leading family connection and safety mobile application, today announced the next step in its board evolution. Mark Goines, currently Lead Independent Director, will become Chairman of the Board. Life360 co-founder Chris Hulls will step down as Executive Chairman of the Board, beginning December 31, 2026. Hulls will remain on the Board as a Director and continue in his role with AI Labs.

The transition is the next step in the Company's succession efforts set in motion nearly three years ago and advanced in August 2025, when Lauren Antonoff was promoted to Chief Executive Officer and Hulls became Executive Chairman. The Company's strategy remains unchanged.

“We are fortunate to have our co-founder continue to serve on the Board and to keep working on AI on behalf of our members,” said Mark Goines.“From the day I met Chris and invested back in 2009, it was clear Life360 had the opportunity to win. I'm excited to continue helping the team build for the future.”

Earlier this month, Life360 reported third quarter 2026 total revenue of $174.1 million, up 40% year-over-year, with Adjusted EBITDA of $34.6 million, an increase of 41%. In the quarter, Life360 added a record 188 thousand net Paying Circles for a third quarter, reaching 3.4 million, up 26% year-over-year. Monthly Active Users grew by 5.3 million to approximately 107.7 million, up 17% year-over-year.

About Life360

Life360, a family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app and hardware tracking devices empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 107.7 million monthly active users (MAU), as of September 30, 2026, across more than 180 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit life360.com.

Contacts