MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.'s Class A Ordinary Shares were suspended on December 9, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the 6% Convertible Preferred Stock of Bio Green Med Solution, Inc. Bio Green Med Solution, Inc.'s 6% Convertible Preferred Stock was suspended on March 23, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Ordinary Shares of Cambium Networks Corporation. Cambium Networks Corporation's Ordinary Shares was suspended on March 27, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Society Pass Incorporated. Society Pass Incorporated's common stock was suspended on May 21, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Ordinary Shares of Oriental Rise Holdings Limited. Oriental Rise Holdings Limited's Ordinary Shares were suspended on June 24, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Ordinary Shares, Rights, and Units of Bayview Acquisition Corp. Bayview Acquisition Corp's Ordinary Shares, Rights, and Units were suspended on July 7, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of VSee Health, Inc. VSee Health, Inc.'s securities were suspended on August 6, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of BioAtla, Inc. BioAtla, Inc.'s common stock was suspended on August 31, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Common Stock of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.'s Common Stock was suspended on September 8, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR Safe, Inc.'s common stock was suspended on September 16, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of ENvue Medical, Inc. ENvue Medical, Inc.'s common stock was suspended on September 16, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Synergy CHC Corp. Synergy CHC Corp.'s common stock was suspended on September 18, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Leslie's, Inc. Leslie's, Inc.'s common stock was suspended on October 6, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares, Units, and Warrants of Spark I Acquisition Corp. Spark I Acquisition Corp.'s securities were suspended on October 7, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares and warrants of Nvni Group Limited. Nvni Group Limited's securities were suspended on October 9, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Common Stock, Units, and Rights of Quetta Acquisition Corporation. Quetta Acquisition Corporation's securities were suspended on October 14, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Stardust Power Inc. Stardust Power Inc.'s securities were suspended on October 23, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, units, and rights of YHN Acquisition I Limited. YHN Acquisition I Limited's securities were suspended on October 30, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares and warrants of Moolec Science SA. Moolec Science SA's securities were suspended on November 3, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares, Units, and Warrants of Aldel Financial II Inc. Aldel Financial II Inc.'s securities were suspended on November 6, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares of Charming Medical Limited. Charming Medical Limited's Class A Ordinary Shares were suspended on November 9, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.'s common stock was suspended on November 11, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of The Children's Place, Inc. The Children's Place, Inc.'s common stock was suspended on November 16, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Common Stock and warrants of SHF Holdings, Inc. SHF Holdings, Inc.'s securities were suspended on November 18, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at Nasdaq's rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: .