MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a leading provider of workforce solutions for the specialized Property Management industry, today announced that on November 17, 2026, BGSF had received a non-compliance letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the“NYSE Letter”) notifying BGSF that it is not in compliance with Section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, which requires a listed company's average market capitalization to be not less than $50 million over a 30 trading-day period and stockholders' equity to be not less than $50 million. The NYSE Letter stated that, as of November 17, 2026, BGSF's 30 trading day average market capitalization was approximately $45.0 million and its last reported stockholders' equity as of September 27, 2026 was approximately $46.4 million.

In accordance with NYSE procedures, BGSF intends to notify the NYSE within 10 business days of receipt of the NYSE Letter of its intent to submit a business plan to regain compliance with Section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. Within 45 calendar days of receipt of the NYSE Letter, BGSF must submit a business plan to the NYSE demonstrating how it intends to regain compliance with Section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual (the“Plan”) within 18 months of receipt of the NYSE Letter. The NYSE will review the Plan and, if accepted, BGSF will be subject to quarterly monitoring by the NYSE for compliance with the Plan.

BGSF's non-compliance with the continued listing standard described above has no immediate effect on the listing of BGSF's common stock, which will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE during the cure period, subject to the NYSE's acceptance of the Plan and, if accepted, its quarterly review of BGSF for compliance with the Plan, as well as BGSF's compliance with the NYSE's other continued listing standards.

About BGSF

BGSF provides best-in-class property management resources and solutions to growing apartment and luxury communities, as well as commercial properties, and was awarded Supplier Company of the Year by the National Apartment Association in recent years. Through its exclusive and semi-exclusive agreements with some of the largest property management companies in North America, BGSF offers differentiated advantages to clients, including trained talent and unique technological platforms that seek to maximize efficiencies in the growing residential and commercial leased property industries. For more information on BGSF and its services, please visit its website at

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding BGSF's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects, or strategies regarding the future revenue and the business plans of BGSF's management team, and statements about BGSF's plan to regain compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards and the impact of our non-compliance with the standards described above on BGSF's business operations, reporting requirements, or obligations under any agreements. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“endeavor,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intends,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of BGSF considering their respective experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments and their potential effects on BGSF as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting BGSF will be those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including BGSF's ability to regain compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards, the NYSE's response to BGSF's business plan demonstrating how BGSF intends to regain compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards, the mix of services or solutions utilized by BGSF's client partners and such client partners' needs for these services or solutions, market acceptance of new offerings of services or solutions, the ability of BGSF to expand what it does for existing client partners as well as to add new client partners, whether BGSF will have sufficient capital to operate as anticipated, the impact of the use of AI-powered technologies and the timing of their availability, the impact of our strategic initiatives and cost reductions, the demand for BGSF's services and solutions, economic activity in BGSF's industry and in general, and certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions described in BGSF's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading“Risk Factors.” Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions being made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. BGSF undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

CONTACT:

Latoya Johnson

...

972.692.2400

Source: BGSF, Inc.

