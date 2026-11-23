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The Business Research Company's Diabetes Care Market Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The diabetes care sector has seen a significant rise in recent years, driven by growing health challenges and advancements in treatment options. As the prevalence of diabetes continues to increase globally, this market is set to expand further, fueled by innovations in technology and shifting patient preferences. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping the future of diabetes care.

Diabetes Care Market Size and Projected Growth

The diabetes care market has experienced robust development, with its value expected to climb from $29.09 billion in 2025 to $31.63 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This historical growth is largely attributed to factors such as rising diabetes prevalence, enhanced hospital-based diabetes management, continued use of finger-stick testing, lifestyle changes, and an aging population. Looking ahead, the market is predicted to reach $43.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%. Key contributors to this future expansion include the rise of digital health solutions, the increasing use of connected devices, greater adoption of homecare practices, advancements in insulin delivery systems, and a stronger emphasis on patient self-management. Major trends expected to influence the market include wider use of continuous glucose monitoring, growth in home-based diabetes care, expanded insulin pump usage, incorporation of digital diabetes management tools, and a focus on personalized treatment approaches.

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Understanding Diabetes Care and Its Scope

Diabetes care encompasses the comprehensive approach to managing and treating diabetes mellitus, a chronic condition marked by elevated blood sugar levels. It involves a mix of medical interventions, lifestyle adjustments, and technological tools designed to keep blood glucose within targeted levels and prevent associated complications. This holistic management helps patients maintain better health outcomes by addressing multiple facets of the disease.

Obesity Trends as a Key Driver for Diabetes Care Market Expansion

One of the primary factors propelling growth in the diabetes care market is the rising rate of obesity worldwide. Obesity, defined by a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or above, is increasingly prevalent due to sedentary lifestyles and the widespread consumption of processed, calorie-dense foods lacking nutritional value. This imbalance between calorie intake and physical activity contributes to a surge in diabetes cases. Diabetes care services and products support managing this trend by promoting healthier habits, enhancing glucose control, and facilitating weight management through advanced treatments like insulin therapy and continuous glucose monitoring. For instance, a report released in May 2025 by the UK's Office for Health Improvement and Disparities highlighted that from 2023 to 2024, approximately 64.5% of adults aged 18 and over in England were overweight or obese, up from 64.0% the previous year. This growing obesity prevalence significantly drives demand within the diabetes care market.

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Additional Factors Reinforcing Diabetes Care Market Growth

Besides obesity, other factors such as increased awareness around diabetes management, improved healthcare infrastructure, and technological advancements are supporting market growth. Patients and healthcare providers are embracing digital tools and connected devices that enable better monitoring and personalized treatment plans, which further fuels market expansion.

Regional Outlook and Fastest Growing Markets in Diabetes Care

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the diabetes care market, reflecting well-established healthcare systems and high adoption rates of advanced diabetes management solutions. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by rising diabetes prevalence, expanding healthcare access, increasing urbanization, and growing awareness of diabetes management options. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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The Diabetes Care Market is Projected to Grow to $43.97 Billion by 2030 with an 8.6% CAGR News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 23, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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