Bill Jaquish, Franchise Owner, PatchMaster Savannah-Statesboro

Local entrepreneur Bill Jaquish brings more than 25 years of leadership and operations management experience to drywall repair and interior painting services.

- Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMasterSAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PatchMaster, a leading franchise specializing in professional drywall repair and interior painting services, announces the opening of its newest Georgia location, owned and operated by local entrepreneur Bill Jaquish. Serving homeowners and businesses throughout Statesboro, Pooler, Savannah, and surrounding communities, the new location provides professional drywall repair and interior painting solutions backed by a commitment to quality workmanship, reliability, and customer satisfaction.Jaquish brings more than 25 years of leadership and operations management experience across the automotive, pharmaceutical, and specialty chemical industries.Throughout his career, he has focused on quality assurance, continuous improvement, operational efficiency, and developing high-performing teams. He now plans to apply that experience to building a successful local home-services business."What impressed me most about PatchMaster was the combination of a focused business model and a team that genuinely wants its franchisees to succeed," said Jaquish. "After spending more than 25 years leading teams and improving operations, I wanted to apply that experience to building something of my own. PatchMaster gives me the opportunity to provide a service people need while building a business centered on quality, professionalism, and strong customer relationships."For PatchMaster, Jaquish represents the type of experienced business leader the franchise continues to attract as it expands into new markets."Bill brings leadership, operational discipline, and a customer-focused mindset that are important to building a successful service business," said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. "One of the strengths of our franchise model is that owners don't necessarily need a background in construction to succeed. We're looking for individuals who can lead people, build relationships, and execute a business plan. With specialized training, established systems, and ongoing support, PatchMaster provides a foundation for experienced professionals like Bill to apply their skills in a growing home-services category."PatchMaster Savannah–Statesboro specializes in repairing common drywall issues, including holes, cracks, dents, water-damaged drywall, and ceiling damage, and provides professional interior painting services. Whether addressing damage following plumbing or electrical work, preparing a property for sale, or completing repairs and painting projects, the team is committed to delivering professional results and a dependable customer experience.PatchMaster serves Statesboro, Pooler, and Savannah, covering communities throughout the region, including Statesboro, Brooklet, Register, Portal, Pembroke, Ellabell, Black Creek, Bloomingdale, Pooler, Garden City, Port Wentworth, and Savannah.For more information or to request an estimate, contact PatchMaster at 912-801-2356 or visit .

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PatchMaster Expands in Coastal Georgia with New Franchise Serving Statesboro, Pooler and Savannah News Provided By PatchMaster November 23, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management



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