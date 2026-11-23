MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SEBASTIAN, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amazing Health & Life Insurance, a family-owned insurance agency based in Sebastian, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Best of Florida Award. The recognition celebrates its work helping families and retirees throughout Indian River, Brevard, St. Lucie, and Palm Beach counties navigate Medicare, health insurance, and other coverage decisions. The agency serves clients eighteen and older, with particular attention to those approaching or managing Medicare eligibility along Florida's Treasure Coast.Led by licensed agent Don Hudson, the agency has built its reputation on a simple approach: listen first, then explain. Clients turning 65 or reevaluating coverage can compare Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. The agency also arranges health insurance on and off the federal marketplace, plus dental, vision, travel, and indemnity insurance designed to help offset costs tied to a cancer diagnosis or other serious conditions. Adriana also provides bilingual assistance in English and Spanish, helping make coverage conversations clearer and more accessible.Amazing Health & Life Insurance emphasizes education over sales pressure, walking clients through their options so decisions feel informed rather than rushed. Plan reviews begin with understanding each family's specific needs rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach. That philosophy has helped build the word-of-mouth trust reflected in the agency's“Google 5 Star Rated” standing.“This award means a lot because it comes from the community we serve every day,” said Don Hudson, owner of Amazing Health & Life Insurance.“Our goal has always been to make insurance feel less overwhelming and more like a conversation with someone who genuinely has your best interest in mind.”Looking ahead, the agency plans to continue expanding its outreach across Indian River, Brevard, St. Lucie, and Palm Beach counties while offering free plan reviews to residents approaching 65 and those reassessing coverage. As Medicare enrollment periods and marketplace deadlines evolve, Amazing Health & Life Insurance intends to keep its personal, patient approach at the center of its work.For more information, click here.

Amazing Health & Life Insurance

Amazing Health & Life Insurance

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Amazing Health & Life Insurance Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 23, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Insurance Industry



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