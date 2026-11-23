Evaluating U.S. EB-5 offerings requires separating federal immigration compliance under the Reform and Integrity Act from commercial capital exit and collateral risk controls.

Singapore-based Globevisa Group outlines five risk-control metrics for evaluating principal repayment and fund exit in U.S. EB-5 investments.

SG, SINGAPORE, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For international investors evaluating the U.S. EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, obtaining conditional and permanent residency is the primary objective during the immigration process, while the timely return of invested principal upon fund maturity serves as a key indicator of a project's commercial soundness. According to Globevisa Group, prospective applicants new to the program often equate U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) project approval with commercial capital security; in practice, however, immigration adjudication and capital exit operate under two distinct frameworks.

At the statutory review level, USCIS evaluates EB-5 offerings based on compliance with the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA), including Targeted Employment Area (TEA) designation and the project's capacity to create at least 10 qualifying new full-time jobs per investor. USCIS approval neither endorses a project's commercial creditworthiness nor guarantees the return of invested capital. Whether principal is repaid on schedule depends primarily on the commercial viability of the underlying asset, debt seniority within the capital stack, independent fund governance, and post-investment oversight.

Key Stakeholders in U.S. EB-5 Projects

Evaluating the risk structure of a U.S. EB-5 offering begins with clarifying the legal responsibilities and commercial objectives of the four primary entities involved in project execution:

●Cross-Border Identity and Wealth Planning Advisory Firm: Serves as a cross-border identity planning service provider that assists applicants in assessing eligibility criteria, structuring residency pathways, and conducting preliminary due diligence and screening on third-party EB-5 offerings in accordance with its internal project evaluation procedures.

●Regional Center: A USCIS-designated entity responsible for regulatory compliance oversight and related filings for its regional center projects, including TEA qualification, Form I-956F project applications, job-creation projections, and ongoing reporting on capital deployment and employment creation.

●New Commercial Enterprise (NCE): The commercial entity that pools investor capital and deploys it into a project-typically via a loan or equity investment-with investors generally participating through equity or limited partnership interests in the NCE.

●Job Creating Entity (JCE): The operating business entity that utilizes EB-5 capital to execute the project and create qualifying employment, with real estate developers representing one common structure.

Structural Risk Consideration: Related-Party Conflicts of Interest In certain market offerings, the Regional Center, the NCE fund manager, and the JCE developer operate under the same parent company or affiliated entities. Under such related-party lending arrangements, if a project encounters construction delays, cost overruns, or refinancing challenges, an affiliated fund manager may face constraints in independently enforcing default remedies on behalf of investors, or may approve maturity extensions unfavorable to timely investor exit. Maintaining governance independence between fund management and project development, alongside independent third-party due diligence and escrow oversight, forms a foundational safeguard against structural risk.

Five Risk Evaluation Criteria for U.S. EB-5 Investments

To help investors establish an objective commercial assessment framework beyond statutory immigration criteria, Globevisa Group outlines five core evaluation dimensions from a risk-management perspective:

1. Capital Stack and Debt Seniority

Commercial real estate or infrastructure projects are typically financed through a combination of senior bank loans, EB-5 capital, and developer equity. Debt seniority directly determines the priority of repayment claims in the event of default or liquidation. When properly established and perfected, an EB-5 loan structured as first-lien senior debt generally holds priority claim over designated collateral, whereas positions in mezzanine debt, subordinated debt, or equity tiers face greater principal recovery uncertainty during market downturns.

2. Collateral Coverage and Loan-to-Value (LTV) Ratio

When evaluating collateral security, investors should distinguish between tangible underlying real property mortgages and pledges of project company equity. In severe default scenarios, mortgages on land and construction-in-progress with clear liquidation pathways typically provide stronger recovery support than standalone equity pledges. Additionally, investors should examine the Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio: a lower LTV ratio indicates a larger valuation cushion above total debt obligations.

3. Third-Party Escrow and Milestone-Based Disbursement

Once capital enters an escrow account, investors should verify whether the account is administered by an independent third-party fund administrator or custodian bank, and whether disbursements follow a milestone-based release schedule tied to construction progress. Releasing funds in tranches upon verification of architect certifications and budget execution records helps mitigate the risk of capital misallocation or premature drawdown.

4. Job Creation Buffer

Under USCIS regulations, investors filing Form I-829 (Petition by Investor to Remove Conditions on Permanent Resident Status) must demonstrate that their capital has created, or can be expected to create within a reasonable period, at least 10 qualifying full-time jobs. During project selection, offerings projected by recognized economists to generate a 20% to 30% employment surplus above statutory requirements-equating to 12 or more jobs per investor-provide a buffer against potential construction schedule adjustments or scope modifications, reducing the risk of falling short of statutory job thresholds.

5. Sustainment Period and Exit Strategy

For investors who filed Form I-526 or Form I-526E on or after March 15, 2022, qualifying capital must remain invested for at least two years in accordance with statutory rules, whereas Form I-526 petitions filed prior to that date remain subject to prior sustainment requirements. When reviewing the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) and loan agreements, investors should carefully examine redeployment restrictions following the initial lock-up period, loan maturity dates, and clearly defined repayment sources-such as stabilized post-completion operating cash flows, commercial refinancing, or an outright asset sale.

How Globevisa Group Screens and Monitors U.S. EB-5 Projects

Reviewing hundreds of pages of English-language Private Placement Memorandums, limited partnership agreements, and loan documentation presents substantial technical hurdles for individual investors. Drawing on cross-border compliance experience accumulated since its founding in 2002, Globevisa Group has established a standardized project screening and full-lifecycle post-investment monitoring framework for its U.S. EB-5 practice:

●Governance Independence and Developer Due Diligence: During initial project onboarding, Globevisa Group prioritizes structures in which the Regional Center, NCE fund manager, and JCE developer operate independently to reduce conflict-of-interest exposure from related-party transactions. The risk-control team reviews developer balance sheets, historical debt-service performance, and repayment track records across prior EB-5 or comparable commercial real estate projects, while prioritizing active developments already under construction with substantial projected job-creation buffers.

●Senior Lien Positioning and Disbursement Oversight: Project evaluations focus on offerings featuring first-lien real estate mortgages or tangible asset collateral within conservative LTV parameters. Regarding capital flows, due diligence verifies the engagement of independent third-party escrow administrators and monitors whether disbursements align with verified construction milestones into designated project accounts.

●Full-Lifecycle Post-Investment Tracking and Reporting: Supported by more than 800 professionals worldwide and internal management infrastructure including Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and HubSpot CRM systems, Globevisa Group tracks construction progress and financial disclosures throughout the development period, supporting investor families from initial Form I-526E filing through Form I-829 removal of conditions and ongoing project updates.

Frequently Asked Questions on U.S. EB-5 Investments

1 USCIS approval of an EB-5 project guarantee the safety of an investor's principal?

No. USCIS adjudication assesses only whether a project meets statutory immigration requirements-such as TEA eligibility and job-creation methodology-and neither evaluates commercial profitability nor guarantees principal repayment. Safe capital exit depends on the project's commercial fundamentals, debt seniority, collateral valuation, and contractual repayment provisions.

2 core financial and risk-management metrics should be evaluated when comparing U.S. EB-5 projects?

Cross-border advisory firms typically focus on four primary metrics: the EB-5 loan's debt seniority within the capital stack (specifically whether it holds a first-lien mortgage position), the Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio of the underlying real estate collateral, governance independence between the fund manager and the project developer, and the presence of independent third-party escrow administration with milestone-based disbursements.

3 does Globevisa Group vet and monitor U.S. EB-5 projects for international investors?

Globevisa Group conducts standardized, multi-stage due diligence through its in-house legal and risk-management teams-examining developer creditworthiness, NCE fund management independence, job-creation buffers, and first-lien collateral structures-while tracking construction milestones and financial reporting across the lifecycle from immigration filing through capital exit.



About Globevisa Group

Established in 2002 in Singapore, Globevisa Group is a premier wealth management and cross-border identity advisor for HNWIs. With 50+ global branches and 800+ in-house experts, the firm ensures institutional-grade risk control. Globevisa has successfully delivered citizenship, residency, and relocation solutions to 120,000+ clients across 120+ countries and regions, ensuring barrier-free global mobility.

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U.S. EB-5 Investment: Green Card Approval and Fund Exit News Provided By Globevisa Group November 23, 2026, 14:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, World & Regional



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