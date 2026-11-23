Turnpike motors best collision repair

Best commercial repair Newington Ct

Best of Best Review recognized the Newington collision repair shop for customer experience, commercial and passenger vehicle work

- Doug Fernandez JrNEWINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Turnpike Motors, an independent collision repair shop in Newington, Connecticut, has been named the Best Independent Auto Body Shop in Newington, Connecticut of 2026 by Best of Best Review. The recognition was published on November 9, 2026.Best of Best Review cited four areas where the shop stood out: the experience and satisfaction of its customers, the range of work it handles across commercial and passenger vehicles, the way it pays and retains its technicians, and the speed and cleanliness of its repairs. The full write-up is available on the Best of Best Review website: Best Independent Auto Body Shop in Newington, Connecticut of 2026 [LINK → ]Owned by Doug Fernandez Jr., Turnpike Motors repairs everything from family cars to commercial work vehicles. The shop runs on a four-day work week and uses a pay structure that rewards technicians for skill, quality and productivity.According to the Best of Best Review write-up, the average Turnpike Motors technician earns more than $90,000 a year with the full compensation package. The same write-up puts the national average for auto body technicians at roughly $57,000."The way you treat your technicians shows up in the car you hand back to the customer," said Doug Fernandez Jr., owner of Turnpike Motors. "When good techs are paid well and stay for years, repairs get done right the first time. Speed without quality just creates more problems, so we built this shop to deliver both."The collision repair industry has faced a long-running shortage of skilled technicians, and many shops struggle to keep experienced staff. Turnpike Motors pairs above-market pay with a four-day schedule to keep an experienced team in place. The award write-up credits that stable team for the shop's consistent repair quality and turnaround times.Turnpike Motors provides collision repair for drivers and fleet operators in Newington and the surrounding Hartford County area. Customers, and technicians interested in the shop's pay model, can learn more at turnpikemotors [LINK → ].

Doug Fernandez

Turnpike motors

+1 860-666-3319

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Turnpike Motors Named Best Independent Auto Body Shop in Newington, Connecticut for 2026 News Provided By Trinity talent group November 23, 2026, 14:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry



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