Hubject joins Cal EPIC, takes a seat on the Capital Charge Yard advisory panel and provides the public key infrastructure (PKI) for Plug&Charge testing.

- Trishan Peruma, CEO of Hubject North AmericaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hubject, the global leader in eMobility interoperability, and Cal EPIC (California Energy, Power, and Innovation Collaborative), a Sacramento-based organization advancing clean energy, transportation and manufacturing innovation, today announced that Hubject has become an official member of Cal EPIC. Hubject is also now a strategic testing partner for Cal EPIC's Capital Charge Yard, a $4 million effort funded by the California Energy Commission (CEC) to build and operate California's first publicly accessible EV Charger Testing and Interoperability Lab.“Cal EPIC is a place where innovators and industry leaders can come together to test their technologies and ensure California customers get the best experience with clean tech,” said Orville Thomas, CEO of Cal EPIC.“We want EV charging to be easy and work the first time you plug in. There's no better partner to help make that happen than Hubject.”“Plug&Charge is already how many Californians choose to charge, and every new vehicle and charger that comes to market has to work reliably from the start. As a member of the Capital Charge Yard advisory board, Hubject can help make sure that testing keeps pace with the growing number of products drivers depend on,” said Trishan Peruma, CEO of Hubject North America.The CEC awarded the grant to Cal EPIC in partnership with CharIN North America, the Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute (KERI) and Momentum. The publicly accessible testing and demonstration facility gives electric vehicle and EV charger manufacturers a place to validate interoperability, develop future charging standards and explore vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technologies. Alongside technical testing, the facility will host annual policy conferences and public demonstration events for regulators, industry leaders and other stakeholders.Plug&Charge, based on ISO 15118, allows a compatible EV to start charging automatically when plugged in, with no app, card or manual step. It relies on digital certificates that allow the vehicle, the charge point and the mobility service provider to authenticate one another securely. Hubject's PKI issues and validates these certificates, giving vehicle and charger suppliers at the Charge Yard the certificate infrastructure they need to test Plug&Charge between their implementations.Accelerating Plug&Charge capability is one of the benefits the CEC expects the Capital Charge Yard to deliver. As a member of the advisory panel, Hubject will contribute its global experience in eMobility interoperability to support the Charge Yard's work on reliable, standards-based charging.Hubject's North America team attended the Testival in Sacramento on November 17-18.END OF TEXTAbout Cal EPICCalifornia has set the most ambitious clean energy goals in the nation. Cal EPIC exists to make them real. Our 33,000-square-foot Innovation Hub in Sacramento brings together startups, manufacturers, and workforce talent to build the energy and transportation technologies that get us there - with an EV and charger testing lab, manufacturing and prototyping facilities, and programs designed to move innovators from concept to commercial scale. This is where California's zero-carbon future gets built.About HubjectHubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (eMSPs) to provide standardized access to charging infrastructure. Hubject operates the world's largest cross-provider charging network, connecting over 1,100,000 charge points and more than 3,500 B2B partners across more than 75 countries. Hubject is also a leader in Plug&Charge technology, reaching 5,000,000 PnC-ready EVs and using the ISO 15118-2 and -20 standards to deliver secure, seamless EV charging experiences. It is also the first EV-related company to offer financial services for EV companies based on its own payment license.Media ContactStuart Barnes, Head of Marketing...

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Hubject and Cal EPIC Announce Strategic Partnership to Boost California's $4 Million EV Charger Test Lab News Provided By Hubject November 23, 2026, 14:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Environment, Politics, Technology



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