The Mission Motif Showroom

An Atlanta showroom invites shoppers to sit, touch and compare before they buy, with free expert design help and in-store pricing they won't see online.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As more shoppers are nudged toward buying furniture with a few clicks, The Mission Motif, a veteran-owned Atlanta furniture showroom on Miami Circle in Buckhead, is encouraging people to do something simple before they commit to a sofa, recliner or dining table: come in, sit down and see it for themselves.Furniture is one of the few purchases most families make only a handful of times, and it is one of the hardest to judge from a screen. A photo cannot show how deep a seat feels, how a leather wears under the hand, or how a cherry or quartersawn oak finish will look next to a home's own floors and trim. At The Mission Motif, shoppers can test the pieces in person and compare physical fabric, leather and wood samples side by side before they decide.There is also a practical reason to visit. Some furniture brands set the minimum price that retailers are allowed to advertise online, which means the price shown on a website is not always the best price a customer can get. In the showroom, The Mission Motif is often able to offer better pricing than it can display online, including on Stickley furniture."Buying furniture online has become a habit for a lot of people, but it's really a decision you want to make with your own eyes and hands," said John Benthal of The Mission Motif. "When you come into the showroom, you can sit in the furniture, feel the leathers and fabrics, look at the wood samples in person and talk to people who know this furniture inside and out. And because of how some brands handle online pricing, you'll often find a better price in the store than you'll see on our website."The Mission Motif has served Atlanta since 2004 and is an authorized dealer for both Stickley furniture in Atlanta and Stressless by Ekornes. Its 10,000 square foot showroom brings together Stickley and custom Amish-made furniture in solid hardwoods, Stressless recliners, hand-knotted rugs, Arts and Crafts lighting and art prints, so customers can plan a whole room in one visit.Expert guidance is a large part of what the showroom offers. The Mission Motif's design team provides free design services by phone, online or in person, helping customers choose wood species and stains, rug sizes and patterns, lighting and room layouts. Stressless shoppers can also be fitted in store, trying different sizes to find the chair that suits their body before ordering. For customers who want to compare finishes at home, physical wood and stain samples are available, and the cost of a stain sample is credited toward a furniture order.The store also aims to make the visit itself easy. Although the showroom sits in the heart of the city, it is a standalone store with its own lot and free parking right out front, so customers can arrive, park and browse without the stress of paid parking or crowded garages.Many of the pieces The Mission Motif sells are made to order in the customer's chosen wood, stain, hardware and upholstery. Custom orders typically ship in 8 to 12 weeks, and the store provides white-glove delivery, with pieces uncrated and set up in the home.The Mission Motif is located at 747 Miami Circle NE, Atlanta, GA 30324, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 5pm, with other times available by appointment. Customers can learn more at missionmotif or call 404-370-1505 to arrange a visit or a design consultation.

Emma Sivess

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The Mission Motif Encourages Atlanta Shoppers to See Furniture in Person Before Buying Online News Provided By Unlimited Content November 23, 2026, 14:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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