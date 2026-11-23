Gary Wen receives a MUSE Gold Award in Kuala Lumpur.

Celebrating Chung Hua Plastic's two MUSE Gold Awards.

Gary Wen speaks at the MUSE Awards ceremony.

Double Gold recognition adds to Chung Hua Plastic's 2026 achievements across technology, manufacturing, supply chain innovation, and design.

- Gary Wen, General Manager of Chung Hua PlasticTAOYUAN, TAIWAN, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chung Hua Plastic Industry Co., Ltd. (CHP) has won two Gold Awards at the 2026 MUSE Design Awards for its Parameter-Bound Digital Product Passport. The project earned one Gold Award in Conceptual Design – Smart Technologies and another in Conceptual Design – Futuristic.Gary Wen, General Manager of Chung Hua Plastic, attended the awards ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on November 12, 2026, to accept the recognition on behalf of the company.For Chung Hua Plastic, the two Gold Awards are especially meaningful. The company has spent nearly 50 years in plastic manufacturing, and its Digital Product Passport grew out of the challenges its team faced in daily production.Recognition Across Four FieldsThe MUSE Gold Awards add to a series of achievements for Chung Hua Plastic in 2026. Its Digital Product Passport has received recognition from international award programs covering technology, manufacturing, supply chain innovation, and design.. CES 2026 Picks Awards: Winner in the TechRadar Pro Picks category.. 2026 Manufacturing Leadership Awards: Finalist in the Enterprise Integration and Technology category.. 2026 Supply Chain Asia Awards: Recipient of the Supply Chain Innovator of the Year – Digital Transformation award.. 2026 MUSE Design Awards: Two Gold Awards in the Conceptual Design – Smart Technologies and Conceptual Design – Futuristic categories.Each award has its own focus and evaluation criteria. Together, these recognitions highlight different aspects of CHP's Digital Product Passport, from manufacturing and supply chain applications to technology and design.A Digital Solution Built from Manufacturing ExperienceCHP's Parameter-Bound Digital Product Passport was developed to address a common challenge in manufacturing: keeping product information connected to what actually happened during production.The system assigns each product a unique digital identity linked to its manufacturing records. This allows production information to be traced at the individual product level rather than relying only on batch-level records.For CHP, the project began as a practical way to improve how manufacturing information is recorded and accessed. Over time, it has also become an example of how traditional manufacturers can develop their own digital solutions using knowledge gained from daily factory operations.The MUSE Gold Awards recognize the design value of a project originally developed for practical manufacturing needs, following earlier recognition in manufacturing and supply chain innovation.Celebrating the Achievement in Kuala LumpurAt the November 12 ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Gary Wen represented Chung Hua Plastic among award recipients from different industries. The event marked another step for the company in bringing its manufacturing experience to an international audience.Approaching 50 Years of ManufacturingFounded in 1976, Chung Hua Plastic will celebrate its 50th anniversary in December 2026.The company began in traditional manufacturing and has since expanded its operations across Taiwan, China, and Vietnam. Along the way, it has introduced automation, production monitoring, and digital systems to support its manufacturing operations.Today, CHP continues to develop manufacturing capabilities while exploring ways to make production data more useful for customers and supply chain partners.These awards reflect how the company is building on its manufacturing experience while developing new digital capabilities for the years ahead.Official MUSE Award Records:. Smart Technologies Gold Award. Futuristic Gold AwardLearn more about CHP's Digital Product Passport (DPP).About Chung Hua Plastic Industry Co., Ltd.Headquartered in Taoyuan, Taiwan, Chung Hua Plastic Industry Co., Ltd. provides mold development, precision plastic injection molding, secondary processing, assembly, and testing services.With operations in Taiwan, China, and Vietnam, the company supports international customers through its manufacturing capabilities, automation, and digital technologies.

Gary Wen

Chung Hua Plastic Industry Co., Ltd.

+886 3 341 1171

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Chung Hua Plastic Wins Two 2026 MUSE Design Gold Awards for Digital Product Passport News Provided By Chung Hua Plastic Industry Co., Ltd. November 23, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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