Messaging Intelligence by bestselling author Austin Webb, CEO at Troupe

Troupe: Helping clients deliver the messages that deliver the most revenue

Austin Webb, CEO at Troupe, and author of the bestseller 'Messaging Intelligence'

Messaging Intelligence by bestselling author Austin Webb, CEO at Troupe

New York Times Square Bestseller feature of 'Messaging Intelligence' by Austin Webb

Newly released book for B2B leaders provides a practical framework for tracking and improving messaging adoption, alignment, and revenue performance.

RALEIGH-DURHAM-CHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 'Messaging Intelligence,' the new book by Troupe co-founder and CEO Austin Webb, has reached bestseller status on Amazon less than a week after its release. The book addresses a persistent challenge for B2B companies: knowing whether their marketing and sales messaging works once it goes to market. Organizations invest heavily in positioning, messaging guides, assets, campaigns, and sales enablement, yet struggle to connect that investment to what their assets and sellers actually say, what buyers take away, and which messages win versus which ones lose.Messaging Intelligence gives leaders and practitioners a framework for closing that gap. Webb defines it as connecting what a company intends to say, what is actually said, and how that communication drives business outcomes and revenue. Every insight in the framework rolls up into one or more of three metrics: Adoption (Is the message used?), Alignment (Does its intended meaning survive?), and Performance (Does it win?).“Every B2B company puts real time, money, and talent into the story it wants to tell the market. Then it launches that story, and it disappears into a black box,” said Webb.“I wrote this book to share the framework we use to open that box, so marketing and sales teams can see which messages sellers use, whether the meaning survives, and which messages win deals. For decades, messaging was the one part of go-to-market left in the dark. Not anymore.”Webb launched the book on November 18 during his keynote at the Product Marketing Alliance's PMA Summit in Chicago.Written for B2B marketing and sales leaders, the book connects messaging decisions to the priorities that drive revenue.Readers will learn how to:.Measure messaging Adoption, Alignment, and Performance, separately and together.Find high-performing messages that sellers underuse.Spot effective seller variations worth spreading across the team.Prioritize messaging changes by their potential revenue impact.Bring buyer language into positioning, product, and go-to-market decisions.Coordinate action across marketing, sales, enablement, RevOps, and product teams, all with critical data not previously obtainableWebb introduces memorable diagnostic patterns, including“Hidden Gem,”“Winning Rogue,” and“Overpromise Alert,” that help teams interpret findings and decide what to do next. The book also lays out a practical plan for a company's first 90 days of putting Messaging Intelligence into operation, with real, anonymized findings from B2B companies throughout.Drawing on Webb's experience as a technology founder and CEO, and on the problem he and his Troupe co-founders lived at previous companies, the book brings a measurement-driven approach to a discipline long guided by executive opinion, anecdotes, and isolated examples.To celebrate its bestseller status, Messaging Intelligence was featured in Times Square in New York City ( ).Messaging Intelligence: How to Measure Messaging Adoption, Alignment, and Performance Across B2B Products and Global Markets is available on Amazon at:ABOUT AUSTIN WEBB:Austin Webb is the co-founder and CEO of Troupe and the author of Messaging Intelligence. A repeat venture-backed founder, his background spans finance, investment banking, corporate development, and building technology businesses across AI, SaaS, IoT, and robotics. He holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business. His work focuses on helping B2B organizations measure and improve how their messaging performs.ABOUT TROUPE:Troupe is the AI-powered Messaging Intelligence platform for B2B go-to-market teams. It measures messaging adoption, alignment, and performance, connecting what teams intend to say with what buyers hear and the revenue outcomes that follow. Because when the right message is delivered every time, driving revenue is easy. Learn more at:

Nitin Kartik

Caribou Strategic

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New York Times Square Bestseller feature of 'Messaging Intelligence' by Austin Webb, CEO at Troupe

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Troupe CEO Austin Webb's 'Messaging Intelligence' Hits Bestseller Status, Giving B2B Leaders a Way to Measure Messaging News Provided By Caribou Strategic November 23, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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