Youth skaters perform on Black Friday at the 2025 Grand Tree Lighting Celebration at Galleria Dallas.

The first of three celebrations takes place on Black Friday, when skaters include Olympic ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On Black Friday, which falls this year on Nov. 27, shoppers flock to Galleria Dallas to enjoy the abundance of sales and promotions offered by its more than 200 shops and restaurants. During their visit, thousands stop at center court to see the nation's tallest indoor Christmas tree and the holiday skate show that surrounds it.Taking place at noon on Black Friday, Galleria Dallas' official holiday kick-off, the impressive Grand Tree Lighting Celebration, features an extraordinary ice-skating show with 2022 and 2026 U.S. Olympic team gold medalist ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates, two-time U.S. national champion and 2022 Olympian Ashley Cain, two-time Canadian champion and Olympian Keegan Messing and U.S. National Champion Ryan Bradley.Before the big names take the ice, aspiring youth skaters from Galleria Dallas' ice-skating school perform on the ice to holiday tunes. The shows are made even more spectacular with the Christmas tree's LED lighting by Twinkly, which allows for brilliant, animated and immersive light shows on the tree.The celebration concludes with a fireworks finale as the tree is lit by Missile Toes, Galleria's famed ice-skating, back-flipping, pyrotechnic Santa. The same skaters will perform again in an encore performance of the Grand Tree Lighting Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 28 at noon.On Dec. 5, Ashley Cain and Ryan Bradley will return to the ice along with 2026 U.S. Olympic Team gold medalist pair skaters Elle Kam and Danny O'Shea, youth skaters and Missile Toes for a third Grand Tree Lighting Celebration. That show will also take place at noon.EVENT INFORMATIONGRAND TREE LIGHTING CELEBRATIONSInternationally known skaters will perform along with Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center skaters for these free public shows. The free celebrations conclude with a fireworks finale as the tree is lit by Missile Toes, Galleria's famed ice-skating, back-flipping Santa..Friday, Nov. 27 at noon.Saturday, Nov. 28 at noon.Saturday, Dec. 5 at noonFor more information on holiday happenings at Galleria Dallas, please visit galleriadallas/holiday.About Galleria DallasGalleria Dallas is an iconic shopping center with a unique collection of more than 200 retailers, restaurants and experiences including Netflix House, Macy's, the world's only GAP, Banana Republic and Old Navy combo anchor, The Westin Galleria Dallas and the signature Galleria Ice Skating Center. Welcoming more than 12 million visitors annually, only Galleria Dallas delivers the consummate Dallas shopping experience, with retailers including Alo, UNIQLO and the newly opened Aritzia. Visit galleriadallas for hours and to learn more about the shopping center. Galleria Dallas is managed by Trademark Property Group, Inc. Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75240.For Social Media: @GalleriaDallas #GalleriaDallas @galleriadallasiceskating #galleriadallasiceskating

Sara Burgos

Sunwest Communications

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Celebrity Skaters Draw Thousands to Galleria Dallas' Grand Tree Lighting Celebrations News Provided By Sunwest Communications November 23, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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