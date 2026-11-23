The first four Remembrance spacecraft units before assembly: Pathfinder, Ultimate Test, Operational Test and Remembrance-1.

The Remembrance CubeSat frame next to a football for scale.

Space Beyond founder Ryan Mitchell inspects the frame of the Remembrance spacecraft he is assembling.

First, he'll break one on purpose. Smaller than a football, the CubeSat will carry symbolic remains of up to 1,000 people and pets to orbit in 2027.

- Ryan Mitchell, Founder, Space BeyondSATELLITE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At 1:16 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Nov. 18, NASA's Voyager 1 became the first human-made object to reach one light-day from Earth. That afternoon, about 30 miles down the coast from where Voyager launched in 1977, Ryan Mitchell sat down at his workbench and started assembling a spacecraft of his own.Mitchell's company, Space Beyond, sends a symbolic portion of a person's cremated remains to Earth orbit for $249. Comparable orbital memorial flights start at about $5,000. The spacecraft behind that price, called Remembrance, is a 1U CubeSat measuring about 4 inches on each side, smaller than a football. Finished, it will weigh almost five pounds, about as much as five footballs, and carry approximately a gram of remains from each of up to 1,000 Ashtronauts, people and pets.Keeping the hardware simple is an important part of how the price works. East Coast Machine, an ISO 9001:2015-certified shop in nearby Cocoa, Florida, machined the CubeSat's aluminum alloy structure. Space Beyond received structural parts for at least 14 spacecraft, lowering the cost of each one and building stock for 10 future missions.Mitchell is assembling the spacecraft himself. A SpaceTEC Certified Aerospace Technician and degreed aerospace engineer, he has written assembly and test work instructions for most of his career, on the Space Shuttle program, at Embraer and at Blue Origin.The first four units are built in order, and the last one flies:Remembrance Pathfinder: Mitchell's practice build, where every assembly step is worked out and written into work instructions. Expected complete before Christmas.Remembrance Ultimate Test: loaded until it breaks, in early 2027, to measure the design's ultimate strength.Remembrance Operational Test: put through pre-testing so formal certification testing holds no surprises.Remembrance-1: the protoflight unit. It goes through full certification testing with launch integrator Arrow Science & Technology, then flies.The test units carry no remains. They're tested empty or with sand in their place.“Voyager's been out there almost 50 years. Somebody built it right,” Mitchell said.“Ours doesn't have to last that long, or travel that far. But it's carrying moms and dads, sons and daughters, and beloved companions. So I'm building three to test, I'm breaking one on purpose, and I'm writing down every step before the real one gets built.”Since Space Beyond announced its launch agreement with Arrow in January 2026, the design has been finalized, the structural parts machined and the flight hardware delivered.Space Beyond's first spacecraft is secured on Arrow Science & Technology's fifth rideshare mission, scheduled to launch in October 2027. The 1U CubeSat will deploy via Arrow's XTERRA XCD deployer into a sun-synchronous orbit at approximately 550 kilometers altitude, where it will orbit for several years.Mitchell is documenting every step publicly in a series called The Build at ashestospace/the-build.About Space BeyondSpace Beyond is dedicated to democratizing access to space through its Ashes to Space service, which allows families to send a symbolic portion of cremated remains into Earth orbit for $249. Using simple spacecraft and reliable rideshare missions, Space Beyond provides an affordable and meaningful way to remember those who mattered most. Clients receive preparation kits, integration updates, and orbital tracking. For more, visit ashestospace.

Ryan Mitchell

Space Beyond

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The Build, Episode 1: Four spacecraft get built. The last one flies.

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Former Blue Origin Engineer Builds Spacecraft to Fly Loved Ones' Ashes for $249 News Provided By Space Beyond November 23, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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