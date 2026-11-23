MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) India's textiles and apparel industry can grow to $350 billion by fiscal 2031, including $100 billion in exports, if manufacturers improve accelerate manufacturing scale, productivity and global competitiveness, a report said on Monday.

The report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said India's textiles and apparel industry is at a pivotal stage supported by a large domestic market, an established manufacturing base and a substantial workforce, with an opportunity to strengthen its position as a leading global manufacturing and export hub.

The industry is currently valued at about $190-200 billion and employs over 45 million people, with women accounting for around half the workforce and also contributes 13 per cent of India's industrial output, around 11 per cent of manufacturing gross value added and 12 per cent of total exports.

India's domestic textiles and apparel market, estimated at nearly $157 billion, accounts for nearly 80 per cent of the overall industry and is expected to grow at 9–10 per cent annually through FY31, the report forecasted.

However, exports have remained largely stagnant at around $37 billion over the past decade and reaching the $100 billion export ambition by FY31 will therefore require a significant acceleration, with exports needing to grow at over 20 per cent annually.

"The country accounts for over 6 per cent of global textile exports but only 3 per cent of global garment exports. This leaves significant headroom to grow beyond its current textile and apparel exports of around $37 billion. Capturing this opportunity will depend on manufacturing scale, productivity and product diversification," said Nishant Shekhar, Managing Director and Partner and India Head of Consumer Practice at BCG.

Shekhar noted an opportunity to create integrated clusters from spinning to garmenting and increase the share of such clusters in manufacturing from today's 5-6 per cent.

Further, he mentioned an opportunity to target and increase share in key synthetic-led categories such as knitwear, outerwear and sportswear.

India's fibre production must grow from its current 14–15 million metric tonnes to 22–26 million metric tonnes over the next eight years, the report noted.

Synthetic fibres account for 74 per cent of the fibre mix in global outerwear trade and 72 per cent in sportswear trade, yet India currently holds just 0.1 per cent and 0.4 per cent share of these categories, respectively.

Strengthening capabilities across synthetic fibres, fabric processing and garmenting, alongside investments in technology and modern manufacturing, will be key to diversify India's export portfolio and build a more competitive, responsive production ecosystem.

-IANS

aar/pk