MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 23 (IANS) Kerala's cooperative sector has been turned into 'corruption ATMs' of the CPI(M), with ordinary depositors losing their lifetime savings while those exposing irregularities face political intimidation, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged on Monday.

Citing figures to underline the extent of the crisis, Rajeev said irregularities amounting to Rs 1,582 crore had been reported in cooperative banks over the past decade, while 450 cooperative societies were unable to return depositors' money.

Irregularities had also been detected in 251 societies, he said.

Cases involving 27 cooperative banks and alleged irregularities of around Rs 550 crore were being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), he added.

Referring to the Karuvannur cooperative bank fraud, Rajeev said properties worth Rs 128 crore had been attached in the case and alleged that the CPI(M) had also been made an accused.

In another instance, more than 1,200 depositors of the Nemom cooperative bank were yet to receive nearly Rs 108 crore, he said.

He accused the state government of failing to protect ordinary people who had entrusted their lifetime savings to cooperative institutions, adding that the Risk Fund mechanism had failed to provide effective relief to depositors unable to withdraw their money.

The BJP leader also cited the attack on an MLA in Payyannur after he exposed alleged corruption in the cooperative sector, saying it reflected the criminalisation of CPI(M) politics and an attempt to silence democratic criticism through violence.

He alleged that the CPI(M) had taken control of public institutions, including the PSC, Devaswom boards, cooperative institutions and the police, to serve its political interests.

Accusing the CPI(M) and Congress of creating controversies to divert public attention from such serious issues, Rajeev said the BJP-NDA's 'Viksit Keralam' manifesto envisaged cleaning up the cooperative sector, ensuring transparency and accountability and protecting depositors' interests.

Contrasting Kerala's situation with the Centre's efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to strengthen cooperatives as instruments of economic progress, he said the sector in Kerala must be restored as an institution of public trust rather than remain a vehicle for political corruption.