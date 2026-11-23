MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna had an unexpected encounter when she suddenly met her college senior Mukesh Gowda during a recent episode of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 10'.

Recently, Rashmika appeared on the Nagarjuna-hosted reality show to promote her upcoming film 'Mysaa'. During the episode, the 'Animal' actress was pleasantly surprised as she was introduced to one of the contestants of the show, Mukesh Gowda, who turned out to be Rashmika's college senior.

As the 'Pushpa' actress appeared on the Sunday episode of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 10', host Nagarjuna introduced Rashmika to all the housemates.

While introducing Mukesh, Nagarjuna said,“Rashmika is here. Go ahead and speak to her in Mysuru Kannada or Bengaluru Kannada, whatever you want.”

As the two exchanged pleasantries, Mukesh shared with Rashmika in Kannada,“You were my junior in college.”

“My friends used to study with you, and I saw you there," he added.

Rashmika said that it was lovely to meet him and also wished him all the best for the show.

When Mukesh said that he really liked Rashmika's movie 'The Girlfriend', she said,“Once you come out of the house, watch Mysaa. I even performed action scenes.”

The Instagram team shared a video of the memorable conversation, along with the text,“Mukesh and @rashmika_mandanna garu had such a sweet conversation in Mysuru Kannada! And the biggest surprise? Rashmika garu was Mukesh's junior in college! From a college connection to meeting on the Bigg Boss stage... what a lovely moment! (sic)”

Talking about 'Mysaa', the project has been postponed just a few days before its scheduled release on November 27.

Sharing the official statement by the makers, Rashmika confessed that even she didn't know the new release date.

Rashmika wrote on her Instagram Stories,“Apparently the release is getting pushed (Two sobbing emojis) dunno to when but pakka when I know I'll let you also know (Two red heart emojis)."