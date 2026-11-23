MENAFN - IANS) Shivamogga, Nov 23 (IANS) The BJP will launch its 'Seva Doot' campaign across all 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka from December 1 to 25, party state President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said on Monday.

Speaking to the media here, Vijayendra said the campaign was being organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public life, beginning with his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001 and continuing with his service as Prime Minister.

"Keeping in mind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of public service since 2001, the BJP has decided to organise the 'Seva Doot' campaign across the country, including Karnataka," he said.

He said the party had already prepared lists in all districts and made arrangements to deploy the campaign workers across Assembly constituencies and organisational mandals.

As part of the campaign, the BJP has planned an expansion programme covering all 224 Assembly constituencies in the state. A senior BJP worker, designated as a 'Vistarak' or Seva Doot, will be assigned to each constituency and will stay there for 25 days.

These workers will function as short-term organisational volunteers and undertake various service activities every day. They will also interact with young people and inform the public about the contributions made by the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The campaign will also highlight the contributions of the previous BJP governments in Karnataka, particularly during the tenures of former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai.

Apart from public outreach and service activities, the Seva Doots will work towards strengthening the party's organisational structure at the grassroots level during their 25-day stay in the respective constituencies, Vijayendra said.

Vijayendra further accused the Congress government in Karnataka of pursuing anti-people policies and said the party would corner the government during the Belagavi Legislature session beginning December 2.

Vijayendra alleged that the government was restricted to announcements, with a wide gap between promises and implementation. He questioned the announcement of Rs 2,500 crore worth of development works in Hiriyur and said even government employees were not receiving their salaries on time.

Criticising Shivakumar over the ongoing ASHA workers' protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, he said the government had failed to fulfil its manifesto promise of increasing their honorarium despite their seven-day protest in the biting cold.

He accused the government of wasting taxpayers' money by appointing Congress workers to proposed Bharat Jodo organisations while neglecting farmers and ASHA workers.

Vijayendra also alleged confusion over the Rs 5,000 drought relief announced for farmers, misuse of SC/ST sub-plan funds and deterioration of the state's finances.

He said the BJP would raise these issues in the Assembly and hold the government accountable.

On the Hiriyur bypoll, he said the party high command would decide the candidate and BJP and JD(S) would jointly contest the election. He also demanded an elephant camp to address human-elephant conflict in Chikkamagaluru district.

BJP state vice-president Haratalu Halappa, state secretary and MLC Arun D.S., state cells coordinator S. Dattatri and others were present.