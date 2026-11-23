MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 23 (IANS) More than 10,000 security personnel, including around 3,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, will be deployed across Tripura to ensure the peaceful conduct of the November 27 Urban Local Body (ULB) elections, officials said on Monday.

A senior official of the State Election Commission (SEC) said that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), responding to a request from the state government, has agreed to provide 39 companies of CAPF, comprising over 3,000 paramilitary personnel, for conducting the ULB elections.

The CAPF deployment will comprise personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF).“Many companies of CAPF have already been deployed in various districts, while more personnel will arrive in the state by November 24,” the official said.

He said that, apart from the Central forces, around 7,000 personnel from the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and state police would also be deployed across the urban areas going to polls. The SEC has also engaged 4,545 polling personnel to conduct the elections in 16 ULBs across the state. Training for all the 4,545 polling personnel has already been completed.

Meanwhile, Central and state security forces, including the TSR, have intensified security measures by conducting area-domination exercises and flag marches in different sensitive urban areas. These exercises are being carried out under the supervision of senior police officials, including district Superintendents of Police (SPs), to instil confidence among voters and prevent any untoward incidents ahead of the elections.

As part of the security drive, several hundred suspected criminals have been arrested, while large quantities of contraband items have also been seized.

The deployment of Central forces comes amid persistent demands by the Opposition CPI-M and Congress, whose leaders said they had been seeking the deployment of Central security personnel for nearly a month but had not received any concrete assurance until recently.

Meanwhile, Opposition CPI-M and Congress leaders have alleged that candidates and supporters belonging to opposition parties were being threatened and intimidated by "ruling party goons". They also alleged that proposers of opposition candidates were being intimidated to prevent them from contesting the elections in several municipal bodies and other areas.

Several CPI-M and Congress leaders, members and workers were also injured in different parts of the state in alleged attacks by BJP activists. The attacks were reportedly aimed at preventing opposition party candidates from contesting the ULB elections.

Demanding adequate security arrangements and a fear-free atmosphere for the civic polls, Congress leaders and workers, led by party Working Committee member and MLA Sudip Roy Barman and another sitting MLA, Gopal Chandra Roy, staged a sit-in demonstration earlier outside the offices of the West Tripura District Magistrate and the State Election Commission in Agartala.

A Congress delegation subsequently met West Tripura District Magistrate and District Election Officer Vishal Kumar, urging the administration to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of candidates and voters and facilitate free, fair and peaceful elections.

State Congress President Asish Kumar Saha also alleged that attacks and intimidation had prevented several party candidates from filing their nomination papers in different parts of the state. In a separate development, another delegation of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, led by Saha and accompanied by senior party leader and MLA Gopal Chandra Roy, met State Election Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty at the Civil Secretariat and expressed dissatisfaction over the proposed deployment of CAPF.

The Opposition parties have repeatedly demanded adequate deployment of Central forces, maintaining that their presence is essential to ensure a peaceful, free and fair electoral process and provide a secure environment for candidates, party workers and voters.