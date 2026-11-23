UAE Hotel Occupancy Climbs To 67.6% From March Low Of 36.2%, With Gradual Recovery Expected From 2027
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi's rate discipline keeps RevPAR broadly stable in September Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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UAE hotel occupancy reached 67.6% in September 2026, almost double the March low of 36.2%, though still 15.4 percentage points below a year earlier.
Abu Dhabi was the most resilient market, with September average daily rate up 5.6% and revenue per available room down only 0.9%.
Government support has shifted from cost relief to demand generation, with a gradual recovery expected from 2027 should regional conditions stabilise.
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