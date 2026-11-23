MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi's rate discipline keeps RevPAR broadly stable in September Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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UAE hotel occupancy reached 67.6% in September 2026, almost double the March low of 36.2%, though still 15.4 percentage points below a year earlier. Abu Dhabi was the most resilient market, with September average daily rate up 5.6% and revenue per available room down only 0.9%. Government support has shifted from cost relief to demand generation, with a gradual recovery expected from 2027 should regional conditions stabilise.

Key Takeaways:

Dubai, UAE;November 2026 – The UAE hospitality sector is in a better position than was anticipated in March, according to JLL's latest Hotels Market Dynamics report. Performance nevertheless remains below last year as international visitation continues to rebuild, with the country's September revenue per available room (RevPAR) down 23.7% to around AED 291.

Abu Dhabi was the most resilient market, as operators protected rates rather than discounting heavily to lift occupancy. In September, its average daily rate (ADR) rose 5.6% year-on-year, occupancy stood at 73.5% and RevPAR declined by only 0.9%. Dubai recorded larger declines over the same period, with ADR down 13.4% and RevPAR down 28.7%.

Year-to-date to September, the UAE's occupancy stood at 60.0%, with RevPAR down 29.4% to AED 350 and Dubai recording the steepest decline at 33.3%. Dubai's overnight visitation totalled 7.0 million in January to August, approximately 44.4% below the same period of 2025, following disruption to air connectivity and weaker visitor sentiment following geopolitical challenges in March. August's 869,000 visitors was the highest monthly figure since February.

Government support has shifted from cost relief towards demand generation, including Dubai's“A Dubai Invite” campaign and the federal Visit UAE and UAE Grand Tour platforms, which aim to extend stays and spread spending across the seven emirates.

” The hospitality sector has yet to fully recover and some headwinds persist, however, occupancy has almost doubled since March, a stronger position than we anticipated at that point. Looking ahead, winter may provide some seasonal uplift, though the pace of recovery will depend on regional stability and traveller confidence. We expect a gradual recovery from 2027 should conditions stabilise, with occupancy likely to improve ahead of rates. Limited new supply should support performance as demand returns, while the UAE's strong air connectivity, tourism offerings, and events calendar position the market well for a sustained rebound over the medium term.” said Taimur Khan, Head of Research, Middle East and Africa at JLL.