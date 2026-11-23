MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sang Joon Hwang to lead the Memory Business, Won-Joon Choi to head the MX Business Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Young Hyun Jun and TM Roh to continue leading the DS Division and DX Division, respectively

SEOUL, Korea – Nov, 2026 – Samsung Electronics announced new leadership for the next phase of the Company's growth and to strengthen its future competitiveness on the semiconductor business.

Sang Joon Hwang was promoted to President and will become the Head of Memory Business, while Sangyeun Cho was also promoted to President and will lead the System LSI Business. Jong Myeong Lee was promoted to President and will become the Chief Technology Officer of the Device Solutions (DS) Division.

President Hwang was previously Executive Vice President and Head of Memory Development, leading the development of memory products including DRAM and HBM. He is expected to continue help strengthen the competitiveness of memory products in the AI era.

President Cho was previously Executive Vice President and President of Device Solutions Americas, responsible for the Company's semiconductor business in the U.S. With his strong global customer relationship, he is expected to expand the customer base for the System LSI Business.

President Lee was previously Executive Vice President and Head of Process Development, leading the development of new processes for all semiconductor products across DRAM, NAND and Foundry.

Separately, President Won-Joon Choi was named Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business, after serving as the COO of the MX Business since March, 2025, and leading the successful launches of Galaxy S26 and Galaxy Z Fold8 series.

Vice Chairman Young Hyun Jun will continue to oversee the DS Division and President TM Roh will remain as the Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division. Both will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officers of the Company.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience.