Imtiaz Ali's 'O Saathi Re' Explores the Nuances of Separation

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has said that relationships do not necessarily end with hatred or resentment, as affection and a sense of incompleteness can continue even after separation, a theme he explores in his upcoming series 'O Saathi Re', starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal. The creator and showrunner opened up about the emotional complexities of marriage, divorce, infidelity and unequal love that form the narrative of the series, which is set to premiere on December 4.

Explaining the thought behind the story, Ali said that the series explores the emotional aftermath of a relationship, where two people deciding to separate may still find it difficult to let go of their affection and years of companionship. The filmmaker explained that the narrative begins in a courtroom, where a couple arrives to seek a divorce but ends up spending considerable time together because of the bureaucratic process. Their conversations gradually bring out unresolved emotions and memories.

The filmmaker also discussed the restrained emotional treatment of the characters, who often find themselves behaving differently from how they believe they should react. Ali noted that the series relies more on subtle and internal emotions than dramatic confrontations, with music playing a crucial role in the storytelling.