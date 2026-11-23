Arjun Bijlani Defends Remarks on Wife Neha After Viral Show Backlash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Actor Arjun Bijlani has responded to the backlash he faced over his remarks about his wife, Neha Swami Bijlani's eating habits, on the reality show 'Pati Patni Aur Panga 2'. A video from the show recently went viral on social media, with several viewers questioning Arjun's comments about Neha's food habits. Some viewers felt that his remarks were inappropriate and amounted to body shaming.

Reacting to the criticism, Arjun took to X and clarified that his comments were about his wife's. Addressing the backlash, the actor said that people were looking at the conversation in a negative way. "We spoke about food habits I wasn't body shaming her. Ul look at everything from a negative lense. Me telling my wife about health and food habits is love not anything else. I don't care what others do in their life but I do care and love my wife," he wrote on X. "So I will continue telling her what's good for her and she can do the same to me. That's why we are together for 23 years. Haters aage badho. Find something else on the net to comment on. Baaki Aapki ki marzi," he added.

The actor's response came after a social media user questioned his remarks, saying that body shaming one's partner on national television was not funny. Officially titled 'Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check', the show marks the second season of Colors TV's celebrity couple reality series. Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, it premiered on October 10, 2026. The show airs every weekend at 9:30 pm on Colors TV and is also available to stream on JioHotstar.