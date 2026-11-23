PM Modi Attends Shabad Kirtan at Lok Niwas in Delhi for Prakash Purab

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended 'Shabad Kirtan' at Lok Niwas in Delhi, hosted by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and several other dignitaries were also present at the kirtan.

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for attending the programme and said his presence was a matter of great pride for the people of Delhi, particularly the Sikh community. He said, "On the eve of the celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Prakash Purab, Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has taken time out of his busy schedule to come here. On behalf of the congregation, I thank him from the bottom of my heart for his presence. I was told that the people of Delhi have never before witnessed a Prime Minister participating in such a programme at this residence. His presence here is a big moment for the people of Delhi, especially the Sikh community. It is a matter of great pride. His coming here reflects his deep faith in Guru Nanak Dev Ji and his immense love for the Sikh community."

Highlighting the broader significance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings, Sandhu said the programme conveyed a message of unity and mutual love among people of all religions. "This is not just a religious programme, but also a message of unity and mutual love for people of all religions. The teachings and life of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji have guided Indian civilisation for 500 years and shown us the right path. Three pillars of our society and country are particularly relevant today. The first is equality and human dignity. Guru Nanak Dev Ji spoke against caste and completely rejected caste-based discrimination. He taught us that every human being is equal," he said.

Further elaborating on the three principles of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Sandhu highlighted equality and human dignity, education and enlightenment, and selfless service and the welfare of humanity. "Guru Sahib taught us to establish a society where caste, religion and social status are irrelevant, and every human being is valued equally. The second principle of Guru Sahib is education and enlightenment. He said that through education and the acquisition of knowledge, we can become free from ignorance, and only then can society become progressive and just. His third and most important teaching was service and the well-being of all. He taught us that faith must find expression through selfless service, compassion and a commitment to the welfare of all humanity," he added. (ANI)