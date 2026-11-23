Las Vegas Grand Prix Sees Record Overtakes and Global F1 Momentum

Las Vegas [USA], November 23 (ANI): The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix was a weekend of significant momentum for Formula 1 both on and off the track. The event was the 21st sold-out race in a row this season and delivered incredible racing on each of its 50 laps, with a record number of overtakes and wheel-to-wheel battles across the grid, according to a press release. F1 Academy also concluded its 2026 season with Alisha Palmowski taking her sixth win in a hard-fought battle that saw Alba Larsen take second and Nina Gademan third on the podium.

Off the track, the event cemented its status as the ultimate meeting place for sport, business and culture, as Formula 1 made seven major partnership announcements in four days and hosted the second annual F1 Business Summit, bringing together global leaders from technology, finance, luxury, fashion, hospitality, media, entertainment and sport. The race continues to deliver huge economic benefits for Las Vegas, transforming the weekend before Thanksgiving, historically one of the city's slowest of the year, into one of its busiest.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said:“Las Vegas once again demonstrated the extraordinary power of Formula 1. From thrilling racing on the track to the gathering of fans, global business leaders and icons from entertainment and culture, this weekend showcased our unique ability to bring the world together. No other sport combines global scale, commercial momentum, and cultural influence quite like Formula 1. Seven major partnership announcements in just four days, including Nike, Standard Chartered, and WHOOP, send a powerful message: the world's leading brands see Formula 1 as an unrivalled platform to connect with audiences and shape culture. My sincere thanks go to the people of Las Vegas for their warm welcome, to our partners for their ambition and creativity, and to everyone across Formula 1 who made this remarkable event possible. We cannot wait to return next year.“ (ANI)