AAP Leaders Mock Modi Over Lowy Institute Asia Power Index Ranking

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjay Singh on Monday took a sarcastic swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index 2026 ranked him as the second most effective regional leader in Asia behind Chinese President Xi Jinping. Speaking to ANI, Bharadwaj mocked the second-place finish, sarcastically suggesting that the ranking would disappoint BJP supporters who project Modi as the world's top leader: "You have really broken hearts with the second spot. I mean, if the Prime Minister comes second in Asia, how will he come first in the world? Don't do that. Either make Asia smaller so that the Prime Minister comes first somewhere. He just cannot tolerate being in second place. Give him the first spot."

Joining in with a tongue-in-cheek remark, AAP MP Sanjay Singh poked fun at the scale of international praise often cited for the Prime Minister: "No, he is popular-he definitely is. The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea touches our Prime Minister's feet. People from all over the world, from places with populations of 20,000 to 50,000, honour our Prime Minister, so who can deny his popularity throughout the world?" The remarks follow the release of the Asia Power Index 2026 on November 22 by the Australia-based Lowy Institute, which assesses 27 countries and territories across Asia across 131 indicators. In the 2026 edition, the report ranked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the second most effective regional leader in Asia behind Chinese President Xi Jinping, noting a climb of three places in that measure. The index also recorded gains for India in defence networks (18.6 points, up two places to ninth) and cultural influence (43.8 points).

Both leaders also weighed in on the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, urging an early settlement to kick off campaigning. Addressing the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress in New Delhi for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Bharadwaj drew on AAP's own past negotiation experience with the Congress and wished both allies a swift agreement. "Look, when we had seat-sharing meetings with the Congress, it was a very long, drawn-out procedure-a very long one. So, our best wishes are that it gets resolved as soon as possible and the election campaign starts soon, because the sooner candidates are declared, the better it is for the campaign." Singh echoed the call for timely clarity as the two opposition allies continue their talks: "That's good-they have held their internal meetings and their discussions have moved forward. Let some concrete decisions come out now."