Karachi Nationalist Rally Protests Against Punjab Colonialism

Karachi [Pakistan], November 23 (ANI): A massive nationalist rally was held in Karachi on Monday at the call of the Jeay Sindh Rahbar Committee, bringing together political leaders, activists and participants from different parts of Sindh to oppose what organisers described as Punjabi colonialism, economic exploitation and attempts to divide the province through the creation of new administrative units. According to a press release issued by the organisers, the rally was led by prominent nationalist leaders, including Riaz Chandio, Dr Niaz Kalani, Aslam Khairpuri and Nawaz Khan Zaunr, along with other senior political figures.

Leaders and activists associated with several Sindhi nationalist organisations participated in the demonstration, reflecting a broad show of political solidarity. The participating organisations included Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (Bashir Khan), Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (Aresar), Jeay Sindh Qaumparast Party and Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (Niaz Kalani). Activists of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), which is not formally part of the Jeay Sindh Rahbar Committee, also joined the rally alongside participants from across Sindh. The press release said the rally conveyed a unified opposition to what the organisers termed the internal colonial control of Sindh by Punjab within Pakistan. The organisers described Pakistan as an artificial theocratic state and alleged that Sindh had been subjected to political subordination and economic exploitation since its incorporation into the country. They asserted that the Sindhi nation had historically existed as an ancient and sovereign community and rejected what they described as its continued subjugation.

The rally also highlighted allegations of large-scale exploitation of Sindh's natural resources and agricultural land. According to the press release, millions of acres of ancestral agricultural land, coastal islands, oil, natural gas and coal reserves had been taken over by Punjab and the Pakistani state apparatus. Another major issue raised during the rally was the alleged attempt to divide Sindh through the creation of new provinces and administrative units. The organisers accused Punjab and Pakistan's Army Chief, Asim Munir, of pursuing what they described as conspiracies to weaken Sindh's historical, territorial and national unity. They said the proposed administrative changes were being used as a pretext to fragment the province. The rally's participants declared that Sindh's territorial division would not be accepted and maintained that the province's historical and geographical unity must be protected.

According to the press release, the demonstration was organised specifically to register opposition to these alleged attempts and convey a collective message against any move to divide Sindh. In a significant announcement, the Central Body of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) declared plans to intensify its political struggle by launching an economic blockade targeting Punjab. According to the press release, the decision was taken during a crucial meeting of the organisation's central leadership held a day before the Karachi rally. JSMM announced that it would seek to disrupt supply lines to Punjab by enforcing a complete shutdown of highways and transit routes. The organisation also announced that its movement, initially focused on defending Sindh's territorial integrity, would be transformed into a broader campaign demanding the complete national independence of Sindhudesh. The press release said JSMM intended to mobilise the Sindhi population, particularly young people, for sustained political mobilisation and resistance towards achieving its stated objective of independence from what it described as Punjabi colonial occupation. The Karachi rally brought together several nationalist groups under a common platform, with opposition to the proposed division of Sindh, alleged resource exploitation and demands for greater political sovereignty emerging as the central themes of the demonstration.