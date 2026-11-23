Sarvam AI Co-founder Clarifies Use of Chinese Models Amid Controversy

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Amid growing controversy over the use of Chinese-developed artificial intelligence (AI) models by Indian startup Sarvam, its co-founder Pratyush Kumar has clarified that the company's Token Factory platform operates on privately procured computing infrastructure without government support, while subsidies received under the IndiaAI Mission were utilised to develop its indigenous AI model.

The clarification comes amid questions over Sarvam's decision to offer Chinese-developed AI models through its commercial platform, despite being among the startups supported under the government's Rs 10,370-crore IndiaAI Mission, aimed at strengthening India's domestic artificial intelligence capabilities and reducing dependence on foreign technology.

In a post on social media platform X, Kumar explained that the government's support was provided in the form of subsidised access to graphics processing units (GPUs) for developing indigenous foundation models and was not used to finance Sarvam's commercial inference operations. "The government did not pay Sarvam directly, instead like with every supported startup, the subsidy went to GPU cloud providers, helping seed AI infra in the country," Kumar said.

According to Kumar, around 20 startups received subsidised access to computing infrastructure under the IndiaAI Mission, with the government providing a 40 per cent discount on GPU computing costs. He said Sarvam utilised this support to train its proprietary Sarvam 105B model from scratch, which was subsequently made available as an open-weight model.

Addressing concerns over the company's commercial operations, Kumar said, "Sarvam Token Factory is one of the first large inference offerings in India. We serve multiple open-weight models on GPUs we have privately procured, without any government support." He further highlighted that the company had optimised its infrastructure to offer AI inference services at costs comparable to, or lower than, established international providers.

The controversy has brought renewed attention to India's AI sovereignty ambitions, particularly the question of whether domestic AI self-reliance should focus exclusively on developing indigenous foundation models or also include operating foreign-developed models on computing infrastructure located within the country. Sarvam's Token Factory, launched earlier this month, offers access to several open-weight AI models through infrastructure based in India, including models developed by Chinese companies such as DeepSeek, Alibaba, Moonshot AI and Z.ai. The presence of Chinese-developed models on the platform has raised questions about the use of government-supported computing resources and the broader objectives of India's sovereign AI programme.

However, Kumar maintained that the government-backed computing resources were used for developing Sarvam's indigenous model, while Token Factory's commercial inference infrastructure was funded privately. In its official announcement on November 16, Sarvam said Token Factory was designed to provide competitive AI inference services while addressing requirements for domestic computing infrastructure, lower latency and cost efficiency. The company claimed that the platform was already processing more than 450 billion tokens daily through DeepSeek V4.1 Flash, with 95.7 per cent of prompt tokens served from cache. According to Sarvam, DeepSeek V4.1 Flash was offered at Rs 14 per million input tokens and Rs 55 per million output tokens on its standard offering. The company also announced an improved version of its proprietary model, Sarvam 105B-1711, with enhanced reasoning, tool-calling and Indian-language capabilities, and output pricing of Rs 25 per million tokens.

Kumar maintained that developing indigenous AI models and building commercially viable inference infrastructure were complementary objectives rather than competing priorities. "Building inference capability does not conflict with our core mission: training our own models," he said. Highlighting India's dependence on overseas AI services, Kumar said, "Today, India consumes a few trillion tokens a day and imports the majority of them." Sarvam also plans to introduce additional models for vision, speech and edge AI while expanding its domestic computing capabilities. Kumar acknowledged that developing globally competitive AI models would require investments running into hundreds of millions, and eventually billions, of dollars. "We firmly believe that India can and must win across the full-stack of AI," he said. (ANI)