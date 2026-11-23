BJP Slams TVK Over Review Petition on Thiruparankundram Lamp Issue

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy on Monday accused the TVK government of pursuing "communal politics" by filing a review petition against the Supreme Court's direction to light the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai.

Addressing a press meet at the state party headquarters, Thirupathy said the TVK was following the same approach as the DMK, Communists and Congress, which he alleged target minority votes by appeasing minority communities, particularly Muslims. He alleged this involved insulting the majority community and undermining its beliefs.

"Even after the Supreme Court directed that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the Deepathoon (lamp pillar) on Thiruparankundram Hill, the TVK government has filed a review petition and is continuing to pursue communal politics, as usual. The DMK, Communists and Congress have already been engaging in communal politics by targeting minority votes and attempting to appease minority communities. Their approach involves insulting and humiliating the majority community, hurting its religious sentiments and undermining its beliefs in various ways to secure minority votes, particularly those of Muslims. The TVK is now following the same approach, which is strongly condemnable," he said.

Targeting DMK, he added, "During the previous DMK regime, following the verdict delivered by Justice G.R. Swaminathan, an appeal was filed before a Division Bench. At that time, when concerns were raised about a possible law-and-order problem, the argument was dismissed as an 'imaginary ghost'. They clearly described it as an illusion and a figment of imagination."

He questioned who would be responsible if a law-and-order problem arose. "Will Hindus create such a problem? No. Lighting the ceremonial lamp and offering prayers there is part of our tradition, culture and heritage," he said, adding that any such problem would come only from those opposing the lighting.

Thirupathy said ordinary Muslims, who live peacefully alongside others, were not opposed to the lighting. He alleged that certain parties and politicians with an "anti-Hindu mindset" were trying to appease Muslim voters, believing Muslims vote as a religious bloc.

"Filing review petitions and deliberately complicating legal issues such as the Thiruparankundram controversy have become a political pastime for such leaders. The DMK is primarily responsible for escalating this issue and undermining Hindu beliefs. The Congress party is equally responsible. Whether it concerns the Ram Temple or the restoration of our traditional religious practices at various temples, the Congress has consistently acted against Hindu interests," he said.

"By acting against the majority community, it is effectively acting against the nation," he said, calling the Congress an "anti-national force" and alleging it was instigating the present controversy. Targeting State Congress chief Manickam Tagore, Thirupathy alleged Tagore had behaved "even worse than the TVK in disrespecting Lord Murugan."

"Instead of respecting the demands of devotees who wish to worship Lord Murugan, Congress leaders are deliberately attempting to create a negative impression," he said.

The dispute concerns the annual lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah in Madurai. The controversy began in November 2025, when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual, citing law-and-order concerns and the site's proximity to the dargah.

In December 2025, a single judge of the Madras High Court directed the temple authorities to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, observing that the pillar was situated more than 50 metres from the dargah. A division bench upheld the direction on January 6, 2026, while requiring the temple administration to coordinate the ritual with the police and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), considering the site's heritage status.

The Tamil Nadu government subsequently challenged the High Court's decisions before the Supreme Court, which issued notice on the state's plea in August 2026. On November 20, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24. The order did not establish a legal precedent or settle the broader claims relating to ownership and customary rights. The Tamil Nadu government has since filed a review petition seeking an immediate stay on the Supreme Court's order.