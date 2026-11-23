NVIDIA Reinstates Jensen Huang As CEO After Espionage Scandal
Nvidia board has unanimously reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO and chairman, saying it was in the best interest of the company.
NVIDIA has reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as its CEO, effective immediately, reversing its decision to rule out his return just days earlier, according to a report by Associate Press.
Huang resigned on November 12 following revelations about alleged extramarital relationships, including one involving a woman suspected by US authorities of spying for China. Beijing denies the allegation.
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