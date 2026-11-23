Nvidia board has unanimously reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO and chairman, saying it was in the best interest of the company.

NVIDIA has reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as its CEO, effective immediately, reversing its decision to rule out his return just days earlier, according to a report by Associate Press.

Huang resigned on November 12 following revelations about alleged extramarital relationships, including one involving a woman suspected by US authorities of spying for China. Beijing denies the allegation.

This is a breaking. Updates to follow.