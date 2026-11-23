TOTO India Introduces GN And GK Faucet Series, Bringing Japanese Design Heritage To Contemporary Bathrooms
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, November 23, 2026: TOTO India, the Japanese sanitaryware brand, has introduced its GN and GK faucet series in India, expanding its luxury faucet portfolio with designs that bring together Japanese cultural influences, precision engineering and contemporary aesthetics.
Part of the G Selection collection, both series draw inspiration from Japanese culture, nature and traditional craftsmanship, translating these influences into contemporary bathroom designs. A key highlight of the launch is the introduction of distinctive bi-colour finishes, including Brushed and Polished French Gold, Brushed and Polished Rose Gold, and Brushed and Polished Graphite, alongside a selection of single-colour finishes.
The GN series draws inspiration from the Sakaki evergreen, traditionally associated with purity and spirituality in Japanese culture. Its slender handle, graceful curves and leaf-inspired detailing create a sense of understated elegance. Recognising its contemporary design excellence, the series received the Red Dot Design Award 2026 in the Product Design category.
The GK series takes inspiration from Kumiki, the traditional Japanese woodworking technique known for its precisely crafted interlocking joints. These principles are reflected in the faucet's seamless form, crisp edges and carefully composed linear elements, bringing traditional craftsmanship into a contemporary design language.
Achieving the slim spout profiles of both collections required extensive engineering expertise, including precise structural calculations, advanced machining, mechanical polishing and skilled hand finishing.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Shiozawa Kazuyuki, Managing Director, TOTO India, said: "The GN and GK series reflect our design philosophy of bringing together Japanese culture, craftsmanship and contemporary aesthetics. While GN draws inspiration from the natural form of the Sakaki evergreen, GK translates the precision of traditional Kumiki woodworking into a distinctive modern design. Both series demonstrate how thoughtful design and engineering can come together to create meaningful everyday experiences."
The GN and GK series comprise multiple models and configurations, with prices ranging from ₹76,000 to ₹5,53,000, depending on the model and configuration. With these additions, TOTO's G Selection collection now features five design concepts inspired by Japanese culture and craftsmanship: GE (Katana), GC (Bonsho), GM (Torii), GN (Sakaki) and GK (Kumiki).
I would greatly appreciate your consideration for this announcement. Please let us know if you require any additional information or inputs.
Part of the G Selection collection, both series draw inspiration from Japanese culture, nature and traditional craftsmanship, translating these influences into contemporary bathroom designs. A key highlight of the launch is the introduction of distinctive bi-colour finishes, including Brushed and Polished French Gold, Brushed and Polished Rose Gold, and Brushed and Polished Graphite, alongside a selection of single-colour finishes.
The GN series draws inspiration from the Sakaki evergreen, traditionally associated with purity and spirituality in Japanese culture. Its slender handle, graceful curves and leaf-inspired detailing create a sense of understated elegance. Recognising its contemporary design excellence, the series received the Red Dot Design Award 2026 in the Product Design category.
The GK series takes inspiration from Kumiki, the traditional Japanese woodworking technique known for its precisely crafted interlocking joints. These principles are reflected in the faucet's seamless form, crisp edges and carefully composed linear elements, bringing traditional craftsmanship into a contemporary design language.
Achieving the slim spout profiles of both collections required extensive engineering expertise, including precise structural calculations, advanced machining, mechanical polishing and skilled hand finishing.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Shiozawa Kazuyuki, Managing Director, TOTO India, said: "The GN and GK series reflect our design philosophy of bringing together Japanese culture, craftsmanship and contemporary aesthetics. While GN draws inspiration from the natural form of the Sakaki evergreen, GK translates the precision of traditional Kumiki woodworking into a distinctive modern design. Both series demonstrate how thoughtful design and engineering can come together to create meaningful everyday experiences."
The GN and GK series comprise multiple models and configurations, with prices ranging from ₹76,000 to ₹5,53,000, depending on the model and configuration. With these additions, TOTO's G Selection collection now features five design concepts inspired by Japanese culture and craftsmanship: GE (Katana), GC (Bonsho), GM (Torii), GN (Sakaki) and GK (Kumiki).
I would greatly appreciate your consideration for this announcement. Please let us know if you require any additional information or inputs.
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