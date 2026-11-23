MENAFN - GetNews)"Birthday heat map of the United States: every calendar date in US SSA birth records. Paler cells show fewer births per occurrence, darker cells more. Callouts mark New Year's Day, the Fourth of July, Christmas Day and possible Thanksgiving dates. Adjusted for how often each date occurs, Christmas Day is the rarest birthday of all 366 dates. 12 September is the most common birthday. How rare is a birthday? NinePath's free lookup ranks any date in 19 countries. Chart: NinePath."How rare is a birthday? US search estimates put the question at thousands of searches a month. NinePath built the World Birthday Study to answer it with official birth records from 19 countries, plus a free birthday lookup that ranks any date. The holidays stand out. In US birth records, Thanksgiving births averaged 56.9% of their October–November Thursday baseline. Adjusted for how often each date occurs, Christmas Day is the rarest birthday of all 366 dates in the same records.

Leuven, Belgium - Nov. 23, 2026 - Born on Thanksgiving? Then the birthday cake may have shared the table with the turkey. The US records put numbers on that holiday coincidence. In US birth records from 2000 to 2014, births on Thanksgiving Day averaged 56.9% of the level on other Thursdays in October and November. Black Friday, the day after, averaged 73.1%. Both stayed below 80% in every one of those years.

The findings come from the World Birthday Study by NinePath, which compares official birth records from 19 countries on five continents. With US Thanksgiving on 26 November and Christmas a month away, NinePath has opened a free birthday lookup where visitors can check how rare their birthday is.

Christmas Day sits at the bottom of that US date ranking. In the same records, 25 December is the least common birthday of all 366 dates, at 56.7% of the period's average daily births. The next three least common dates are New Year's Day, Christmas Eve and the Fourth of July.

The pattern reaches far beyond the US. In 15 of the 19 countries in the study, the rarest regular birthday falls on 24, 25 or 26 December. In four countries the rarest regular birthday falls outside those three Christmas dates: 1 January in Japan and Hungary, 1 May in Malaysia and 1 November in Slovenia.

Japan turns the Christmas story around. In Japanese records, 25 December is the second most common birthday of the year. Japan's Labour Thanksgiving Day, on 23 November, ranks among the five least common regular birthdays in those records.

September tells another story. In nine of the 19 countries, a September date is the sole most common birthday, including 12 September in the United States, 25 September in Japan and 21 September in Germany. Ireland also has two September dates tied with 1 October.

And then there are the leap-day babies. 29 February comes round about once every four years, so the lookup shows it separately from the 365 regular dates.

"Almost everyone knows their own birthday, but few know how many people share it," said Chris of NinePath. "Now you can look up your own date and compare the countries covered."

Visitors to ninepath/birthday pick a day, a month and a country to see that date's recorded rank. Every date has its own page. After the reveal, visitors can make a birthday card to share with friends and family.

Years and sources differ between countries, so each country is reported on its own terms. Where daily counts exist, each date is ranked by its average births per occurrence. For Thanksgiving and Black Friday, each year's recorded births on the holiday are divided by the mean for the same weekday in October and November of that year, excluding dates within seven days of that holiday. The resulting annual ratios are averaged with equal weight for each year. Australia, Canada and New Zealand publish ranks only. Ireland publishes rounded averages, so ties are possible. The study assigns no cause to any pattern and draws no conclusion about any individual.

Sources include official birth-record sources, the US Social Security Administration series published by FiveThirtyEight (CC BY 4.0) and UNdata (United Nations Statistics Division). NinePath's own charts and analysis are available under CC BY 4.0. Retain the chart's source credits and check the underlying source terms on the method page. Country breakdowns are available in the study and on its method page.

Birthday lookup:

World Birthday Study:

Method and full source credits: -method

About us

NinePath publishes free guides on astrology and numerology at . The World Birthday Study compares birthdays across 19 countries using official birth records, with a downloadable table and source-specific reuse terms. NinePath was founded in 2026. Its mission is to help people understand the dates that matter to them in a calm and clear way.

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