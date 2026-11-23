MENAFN - GetNews) "Digital Employee Network, founded by Peter Swain Inc., selects Honcho by Plastic Labs as its preferred memory partner for digital employees."Plastic Labs' reasoning-first memory layer will give every digital employee in the network a persistent, shared understanding of the people, teams and businesses it works with

Carson City, Nevada - Nov. 23, 2026 - The Digital Employee Network, founded by Peter Swain Inc. (PSI), today announced that it has selected Honcho, the memory platform built by Plastic Labs, as its preferred memory partner for digital employees. Honcho will serve as the recommended memory layer for digital employees built, sold and deployed across the network going forward.

Digital employees are AI-powered team members with a defined role, goals and accountability, deployed to run day-to-day business functions such as content, sales follow-up, research and reporting. For a digital employee to work alongside a human team, it must remember what it has learned - not just within one conversation, but across people, departments, tools and time.

Honcho provides that foundation. Rather than simply storing past conversations, Honcho reasons over them to build an evolving understanding of every person, team and digital employee involved. Its peer-based model treats humans and AI alike as first-class participants, which allows multiple digital employees inside one business to share context and work as a coordinated team.

Under the partnership, builders and agencies certified through the Digital Employee Network will use Honcho as the standard memory layer for the digital employees they deploy to clients. PSI and Plastic Labs will also provide joint enablement and integration support to builders across the network.

“Cross-organization memory is one of the key underpinnings that allow digital employees to truly augment the workforce,” said Peter Swain, Founder and CEO of Peter Swain Inc.“A digital employee that forgets what your sales team told it on Tuesday isn't an employee - it's an AI agent dressed up as a solution. Honcho gives our digital employees a memory that spans the whole business, and we're proud to select Honcho as our preferred provider going forward.”

“A digital employee is only as useful as what it remembers about the business it works in. Honcho reasons over every interaction to build a living model of each person, team, and agent, and lets every digital employee in a company share that understanding. The Digital Employee Network is putting that capability in the hands of the builders who deploy these systems for real businesses, and we're excited to be their memory layer,” said Courtland Leer, Co-Founder of Plastic Labs.

About Peter Swain

Peter Swain is the Founder and CEO of Peter Swain Inc. (PSI), the company behind the Digital Employee Network, and a best-selling author of You Can Be Proud or Rich: 52 Life Lessons to Live By. Over 25+ years and 1,400+ projects, he has worked through three major shifts in technology: as an early web developer, as the founder of one of Europe's first mobile agencies at the launch of the iPhone, and now as a builder of digital employees. Through the Digital Employee Network, PSI trains and certifies builders, sellers, consultants and agencies to deploy digital employees into businesses - AI team members that run the business as it is, so human teams can focus on ideas, relationships and judgment.

Learn more at peterswain.

About Honcho

Honcho is an open-source memory and reasoning platform for AI agents, built by Plastic Labs, a company founded in 2023 and headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. Instead of storing conversations as raw text to search later, Honcho reasons over them to build evolving representations of the people, agents, groups and projects an AI works with. Powered by Plastic Labs' Neuromancer reasoning models, Honcho is available self-hosted or as a managed cloud service.

Learn more at honcho.