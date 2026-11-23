MENAFN - GetNews)"Half Caf from Inline Coffee Company, a blend with about half the caffeine of regular coffee, roasted in Jersey City, New Jersey."Inline Coffee Company launches its website on Small Business Saturday, November 28, with specialty coffee roasted in small batches in Jersey City. Its flagship Half Caf was first made for a marathon runner who wanted an afternoon cup of coffee.

Jersey City, New Jersey - Nov. 23, 2026 - Inline Coffee Company, a veteran-owned specialty coffee roaster founded by husband and wife Nick and Veronica, will launch its online store at inlinecoffee on Small Business Saturday, November 28. The company roasts coffee in small batches in Jersey City, and its flagship coffee is Half Caf, a blend with about half the caffeine of regular coffee.

Half Caf began with Veronica. Over years in corporate finance, she has balanced long days and late nights with marathon training, completing the Boston, Chicago and New York City marathons. She wanted coffee in the afternoon without sacrificing the sleep and recovery her training demands. So Nick made a coffee just for her.

“I love coffee too much to stop at noon,” said Veronica, co-founder of Inline Coffee Company.“Half Caf is the cup I can say yes to in the afternoon.”

“We made Half Caf for Veronica, and it became the coffee everything else at Inline grew from,” said Nick, founder and roaster.“Most coffee brands focus on the morning cup. We wanted great coffee for every part of the day.”

Half caf coffee, also spelled half caff, is a blend of regular and decaf beans that makes a full-flavored cup with about half the caffeine. Inline's lineup is made for the whole day, with regular coffee for the morning, Half Caf for the afternoon and Decaf for the evening.

Nick's side of the story comes from his nearly eight years as a special operations aviator in the U.S. Air Force, including three deployments to East Africa and the Middle East. On deployment, the choice was often instant coffee or no coffee at all. When a care package arrived with fresh beans from his favorite coffee shop back home, he would hand-grind them before sunrise, brew a pour-over and share it with his flight crew ahead of early mission briefs. For a few minutes, the ritual brought a little piece of home to wherever they were.

Today, Nick and Veronica keep that quiet moment at home. Every morning starts with coffee together and phones down, and most nights end with a cup of Decaf or Half Caf.

Near the end of his service, Nick spent five months at a roastery in Virginia Beach learning the coffee business. He later earned Professional-level certifications in Roasting and Sensory Skills from the Specialty Coffee Association. What began on a 1 kg roaster in the garage with his dad now runs on a 20 kg roaster in Jersey City.

The seven-coffee lineup includes Half Caf, Decaf made with the natural sugarcane process, the Inline Blend house blend, the Inline Classico espresso blend and single-origin coffees from Colombia, Brazil and Ethiopia. Every order is roasted fresh, and each bag is hand-stamped with its roast date. The coffee is sold whole bean or ground and ships throughout the U.S.

The name Inline means coffee that's in line with you. Nick and Veronica plan to bring their coffee to farmers markets across New Jersey in spring 2027, with the longer-term goal of opening a café of their own.

“Until that café opens, we're putting that quiet moment in a bag and sending it to you,” said Nick.

About Inline Coffee Company

Inline Coffee Company is a certified veteran-owned specialty coffee roaster founded in 2026 by husband and wife Nick and Veronica. The company roasts in small batches in Jersey City, New Jersey, offering regular, Half Caf and Decaf coffees for different moments of the day. Founder Nick holds Professional-level certifications in Roasting and Sensory Skills from the Specialty Coffee Association.

Learn more at inlinecoffee or follow @inlinecoffee on Instagram.