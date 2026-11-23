MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- Agriculture Minister Saeb Khraisat discussed on Monday ways to strengthen cooperation and develop ties across agricultural sectors with Uzbekistan's Minister of Agriculture Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Khraisat underscored the deep ties between Jordan and Uzbekistan and the importance of building on them to advance agricultural cooperation and exchange expertise and successful practices.

Both sides discussed cooperation opportunities in plant and livestock production, agricultural research, developing drought- and salinity-tolerant crop varieties, improving livestock breeds, exchanging genetic resources, advancing modern agricultural technologies, and conducting joint scientific studies.

They also discussed encouraging agricultural investment and boosting trade in agricultural products and inputs, particularly pesticides, veterinary medicines, and fertilizers.

Khraisat stressed the need to draw on both countries' research and technical expertise and resources to develop joint research programs and projects that address climate challenges and water scarcity, improve agricultural productivity, enhance food security, and support sustainable agricultural development.

Abdurakhmonov affirmed Uzbekistan's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Jordan, expanding partnerships, and exchanging expertise to serve mutual interests and open new avenues for agricultural collaboration.

Both sides agreed to maintain coordination and communication between the relevant technical agencies and research institutions and follow up on proposed areas of cooperation, translating them into practical programs and projects to develop the agricultural sector and strengthen their bilateral partnership.

//Petra// NQ