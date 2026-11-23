MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs condemned drone attacks on the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, that caused civilian casualties and damaged civilian facilities. One of the attacks struck a United Nations building.

Ministry spokesperson Fuad Majali condemned the targeting of civilians and the premises of international organizations. He called for compliance with international law and for measures to ensure the safety of staff working for those organizations.

Majali reaffirmed Jordan's solidarity with Sudan's government and people. He said Jordan supports all efforts to resolve the crisis in a way that preserves Sudan's security, unity, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and protects its citizens.

//Petra// AO