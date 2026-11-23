Jordan Offers Condolences To Indonesia After Factory Fire
Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs offered condolences to Indonesia's government and people over the loss of life in a factory fire in Banten province.
Ministry spokesperson Fuad Majali expressed Jordan's full solidarity with Indonesia and extended condolences to the victims' families. He wished the injured a speedy recovery and said he hoped those still missing would be found safe.
//Petra// AO
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